Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Arian Smith is only new injury from Georgia's win over UAB.

Heading into week three of the season, Georgia is still dealing with a host of injuries, many of which date back to the offseason. Following the explosive 56-7 win over the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Georgia begins a new week with one new injury to add to the list.

Arian Smith left Saturday's game early in the second quarter after Carson Beck threw a deep ball his way; following the play Smith was seen limping off the field.

The redshirt freshman wide receiver did not return to the game after limping off the field, sources would later tell SI Dawgs Daily that Smith is dealing with a bruised calf muscle, also diagnosed as a "right lower leg contusion." However, the injury is thought to be minor and should see the speedster return.

Football is not the only focus for Smith as he also is a member of Georgia's track and field team, running an impressive 10.10-second timing in the 100 meters this spring, which qualified him for the NCAA Championships.

Being a dual-sport athlete, Smith would miss the majority of the spring and later portions of fall camp dealing with injuries after returning to the football field. Throughout the beginning of fall camp, Smith missed action due to a toe issue.

Georgia is still dealing with the losses of George Pickens and Arik Gilbert, and not to mention Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson have yet to reach 100 percent.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique) - Day-to-Day

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Practicing

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Day-to-Day

WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Day-to-Day

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI