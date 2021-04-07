UPDATE: Everything We've Learned About the QB Position

Georgia appears to be set for the foreseeable future at the quarterback position, the question is: who plays?

The quarterback position hasn't always been a sure thing at the University of Georgia. Sure, there's stability in spurts with the likes of David Greene, Matt Stafford, Aaron Murray, and Jake Fromm who all started for at least three seasons scattered across two decades of football.

However, under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has prioritized the position. Stacking the quarterback room with top-end talent for years to come.

They enter the season with high expectations for the consensus starter in JT Daniels, but plenty of storylines behind him.

Rep Share in Spring Practice

· QB1: JT Daniels, redshirt junior

· QB2: Carson Beck, redshirt freshman

· QB3: Brock Vandagriff, true freshman

· QB4: Stetson Bennett IV, redshirt senior

According to sources, in Saturday's scrimmage JT Daniels took the first-team reps, Carson Beck took the second-team reps, and Brock Vandagriff took third-team reps.

It is our belief that if Georgia were to play a game tomorrow, Stetson Bennett would be the backup quarterback. Spring practice is about getting a chance to evaluate the players you need to see. Kirby Smart and his offensive staff have seen enough to know exactly what Stetson Bennett is — a stable veteran that has earned the respect of the staff and locker room.

Update on QBs

JT Daniels

Daniels has played well all spring, as expected. He's becoming even more comfortable in the offense and despite the injuries to George Pickens and Jermaine Burton this spring, he's already developed a relationship with some of the new receivers stepping up. Remember WR, Justin Robinson spent time on the scout team during the 2020 season with JT Daniels while the quarterback was rehabbing.

The buzz out of camp hasn't been about Daniels' play, it's been more about his leadership and the energy he's provided around the facility and program. He's made Athens his home, literally. He told reporters Wednesday that he hasn't left the state of Georgia since he arrived on campus this time last year. The California Kid has planted roots in the Classic City.

QB, Carson Beck

Carson Beck

After a rather quiet freshman season, Carson Beck has been the talk of this quarterback room this spring it seems. Beck has always been praised for his decision-making at the quarterback position since arriving on campus, but as a freshman, he was still struggling a bit with the playbook and the speed of the game. Now, in his second season in the system, he's more than comfortable.

When you take into consideration all of the things it takes to be a great quarterback — knowledge of the playbook, command of the huddle, decision making, accuracy, arm strength, athleticism, etc — Beck has been the second-best quarterback on this roster this spring.

Brock Vandagriff

One thing you knew about Vandagriff coming into Georgia was that the arm strength would translate. He can sling it with just about anybody, and you could project that onto the collegiate level.

What you couldn't project is whether or not he was still going to be able to run away from defenders as he did on the high school level. Well, according to sources he's been able to do exactly that. Through the first three weeks of camp, the arm has flashed, but the legs have impressed on Vandagriff.

In case you didn't know, offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn't exactly operate a simplistic offensive system, so it's taking Vandagriff a bit of time to process the playbook according to sources. That's to be expected for a young quarterback, but the main takeaway is that even when things break down and he's unsure of where open targets are, he's still supremely athletic and can make plays with his legs.

Stetson Bennett

As we mentioned previously, spring practice is about development and evaluation, and with reps being limited, the majority of the reps are being given to the other three quarterbacks at this moment.

That hasn't stopped the Mailman from delivering though. According to sources, in Saturday's scrimmage Stetson Bennett had been on the sideline for the overwhelming majority of practice. Then Bennett got in finally after a long wait, and he immediately walked the offense down the field for a touchdown, taking shots downfield along the way.