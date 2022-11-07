Skip to main content

Georgia Opens as Big Favorites Over Miss State

The opening betting line for the Georgia Bulldogs vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs has been released, with Georgia being favored by more than two touchdowns.

Georgia is fresh off of a massive win against the Tennessee Volunteers and in dominant fashion. They looked like the best team in college football on Saturday and the Associated Press poll voters are in agreement with that. 

Still ranked the No. 1 team in the country, Georgia will now head on the road to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs who are fresh off a heartbreaking loss against the Auburn Tigers. 

The betting lines, odds, and team totals are set for the matchup courtesy of Fanduel.

  • Georgia (-16.5) - Spread
  • Georgia (-1200) - Moneyline 
  • O/U 53.5 

This is fresh off a week in which Vegas remained steady on riding the Bulldogs as more than a touchdown favorite despite 97% of public money being in on Tennessee by Thursday of game week. 

This is the first time Georgia and the Mississippi State Bulldogs have faced off since the 2020 season when MIke Leach's squad came to Georgia with Will Rogers as a true freshman. Rogers completed 41 of 52 passes for 336 yards through the air and no interceptions. It was a near flawless performance for the then-freshman. Now, a three year starter for the Bulldogs, Rogers has completed 71.1% of his career 1,468 attempts. 

