Georgia's Defense Dismantles Tennessee's Offense

Prior to Georgia and Tennessee's matchup this weekend, the majority of the talk in the media was centered around the Volunteer's offense. And rightfully so, they were scoring the most points in the nation and were the hottest thing on the market. At least they were before they came to Athens.

Georgia's defense walked into an amplified Sanford Stadium ready to prove the entire nation wrong. The Bulldog's defense would go on to hold Tennessee to just 13 points. The Volunteers didn't score a touchdown until there were four minutes left in the fourth quarter. They hadn't scored less that 34 points this season until their game against Georgia.

The game felt as if Georgia was not only sending a message to Tennessee, but to the entire nation that they weren't going anywhere and one of the best in the nation defensively. The Bulldogs ended the day with six sacks, eight tackles for loss and held the Volunteers to just 94 rushing yards on 2.2 yards per attempt. Tennessee was averaging just under 200 rushing yards per game prior to Georgia.

One of the most impressive plays of the day for Georgia's defense came during the second quarter. Tennessee's quarterback Hendon Hooker dropped back and took a shot to the end zone to only then be picked off by Georgia's cornerback Kelee Ringo, who made an unreal play to come down with it.

Another impressive stretch of the game was early in the 4th quarter when Tennessee was knocking on the door to capture their first touchdown of the game. The Bulldog's defense then sacks Hooker on second down, following a false start penalty Georgia sacks Hooker again and then on fourth down Hooker was sacked for the third time in a row. While the final play was negated due to a facemask, Georgia made a statement on that drive.

Many people built this game up to be about which offense would outperform the other and while Georgia's offense did have an impressive day, it was Georgia's defense that was the MVP of the game. An unreal performance for all four quarters.

