It is not every day that a former college football player turned sports entertainment legend is in town to work out with a team. But, that is exactly what happened Wednesday in Athens as Bill Goldberg joined the football team in the weight room during workouts.

The wrestling legend played football for the Bulldogs from 1987 to 1989 before going into a career in the National Football League (NFL). The LA Rams took Goldberg in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL Draft. Ultimately, after tearing his abdomen, that would be the beginning of the end of his football career.

Goldberg would then go on to a career in professional wrestling, also known as sports entertainment, working for Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling (WCW) to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he currently still wrestles occasionally.

The hall of fame wrestler lays out a recruiting pitch in a video posted to Georgia football's official social media accounts.

"You want to go to the best school on the planet, best facilities, best coaches, best atmosphere, and by far the best campus, you're next to come to the University of Georgia." - Bill Goldberg

