Watch Georgia football commit Brock Vandagriff on ESPN this Friday night

Kyle Funderburk

Aching for Georgia football? Well, you're in luck because the future of Georgia football will be on display this Friday night on ESPN. 

The national sports broadcaster is covering a huge non-region game featuring Prince Avenue Christian School against Rabun County High School. Kickoff is at 8 pm and the game takes place on the Rabun Co. campus in Tiger, Georgia.

Both teams are led by SI All-Americans. Prince Avenue runs its offense through 2021 Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff, while Rabun County has 2022 South Carolina commit Gunner Stockton. 

The intrigue of the quarterback dual is what led ESPN to choose the PACS/RCHS game way back in January, though the COVID-19 pandemic did put ESPN's coverage of the game in doubt for a time. 

Vandagriff is coming off a monster performance in Prince Avenue's season opener against Calvary Day. Vandagriff completed 17 of his 24 passes for 234 yards and he added 107 rushing yards on 10 carries. He accounted for all six of the Wolverines touchdowns in the 42-7 win.

Stockton's stats weren't as gaudy, but Rabun County faced a tougher opponent in defending Region 6-AAAA Champion Ridgeland. The Wildcats still dominated, however, winning 35-0. Stockton completed 15-of-20 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He added 81 rushing yards on 12 carries with one more touchdown.

At one point, Georgia had a good chance of gaining the pledge of both talented passers instead of just one. Vandagriff originally committed to Oklahoma in June 2019, but he decommitted in December and three weeks later decided to stay home to play for Georgia. 

Stockton committed to South Carolina on August 20, just weeks after narrowing down his recruitment to USC and Georgia. Rabun County head coach Jaybo Shaw is the brother of Connor Shaw, former starting quarterback and current Director of Football Student-Athlete Development at South Carolina.

Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

We will have a team in attendance for full coverage!

