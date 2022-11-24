How to watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will finish their regular season this Saturday in Athens for the 114th edition of "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate". The Yellow Jackets are coming off of their best win last weekend after upsetting North Carolina 21-17. They opened the season 1-3 under former head coach Geoff Collins. However, after Collins firing Brent Key has led the team to a 5-6 record as interim head coach.

Despite currently being favored by a massive 35.5 point spread, Kirby Smart has been adamant that his team is not taking this game lightly. The Bulldogs are hoping to continue to make history as they try to close out their second straight undefeated regular season. Last weeks win against Kentucky secured Georgia as just the 3rd team in SEC history to go undefeated in conference play. A win Saturday will be the first time Georgia has had back-to-back 12-0 starts

Georgia leads the series 69-39-5 and is on a 4 game win streak against the Jackets. During that streak, The Bulldogs won games by an average margin of 36.25 points. Tech's 3 previous wins (albeit spanning over nearly 20 years) have all come as upsets in Athens, Georgia.

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 26th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 26th, 2022 Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color) and Kris Budden (sideline) will all be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN