WATCH: Water Balloon Fight Breaks Out at UGA

Georgia is in the midst of yet another massive recruiting weekend and the latest footage shows they are having a great time.

The University of Georgia football program, like all college football programs, terribly missed the ability to host prospects on campus during the NCAA recruiting dead period that was put in place due to COVID-19.

At the start of June, when the NCAA lifted the dead period, Georgia saw north of 200 student-athletes within the first week on campus. Now, as the closing stretch of the summer recruiting period nears prior to fall camp opening up next week, Georgia is sending out the summer with their annual cookout weekend, and they are having quite a time in Athens as was on display in the latest round of video footage that has emerged.

A water balloon fight broke out in the indoor practice facility and some of Georgia's coaches appeared to be the primary culprits of the fun.

Georgia's recruiting prowess over the last several years can be attributed to a long list of factors. Whether it be the winning culture that has been established under head coach Kirby Smart or the dedication from the athletic administration in Athens to the necessary funding required for recruiting success.

Though one of the most heavily talked about contributing factors is the visits to campus themselves, something that Georgia has missed dearly during the 16-month dead period.

"There's just something about those Georgia visits." Is a phrase we hear from prospects being recruited by Georgia on a consistent basis. Georgia's coaching staff does an incredible job putting their program on display when prospects are in town and on campus. It's no wonder players leave campus looking forward to the opportunity to return.

