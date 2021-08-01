Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Water Balloon Fight Breaks Out at UGA

Georgia is in the midst of yet another massive recruiting weekend and the latest footage shows they are having a great time.
Author:
Publish date:

The University of Georgia football program, like all college football programs, terribly missed the ability to host prospects on campus during the NCAA recruiting dead period that was put in place due to COVID-19. 

At the start of June, when the NCAA lifted the dead period, Georgia saw north of 200 student-athletes within the first week on campus. Now, as the closing stretch of the summer recruiting period nears prior to fall camp opening up next week, Georgia is sending out the summer with their annual cookout weekend, and they are having quite a time in Athens as was on display in the latest round of video footage that has emerged. 

A water balloon fight broke out in the indoor practice facility and some of Georgia's coaches appeared to be the primary culprits of the fun. 

Georgia's recruiting prowess over the last several years can be attributed to a long list of factors. Whether it be the winning culture that has been established under head coach Kirby Smart or the dedication from the athletic administration in Athens to the necessary funding required for recruiting success. 

Though one of the most heavily talked about contributing factors is the visits to campus themselves, something that Georgia has missed dearly during the 16-month dead period. 

"There's just something about those Georgia visits." Is a phrase we hear from prospects being recruited by Georgia on a consistent basis. Georgia's coaching staff does an incredible job putting their program on display when prospects are in town and on campus. It's no wonder players leave campus looking forward to the opportunity to return. 

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

E7rYKIcVoAAOsB3
Recruiting

THREAD: UGA 2022 Targets Receive Official Offers

55923532-2043-4E60-9CA2-B980D290B06E
News

WATCH: Water Balloon Fight Breaks Out at UGA

52d8b4c5071c2f3db32099f5b2072c2a-original
News

Nick Chubb Agrees to Huge Extension with Browns

enai-white
News

BREAKING: Enai White is Down to Four Schools

AAC9509E-6198-4AF1-B3ED-6F315EF50B5B
News

Devonte Wyatt's Stock on the Rise

606E3D57-72B4-46F2-B84E-2ABF8C9AFE62
News

UGA Target Elijah Pritchett Named No. 1 Tackle

trequon-fegans
Recruiting

BREAKING: Tre'Quon Fegans Makes Decision

Lewis Cine
News

“Cine Could be the first safety off the board”