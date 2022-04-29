Skip to main content

What Jordan Davis Brings to Philadelphia Eagles

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been drafted by Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 13 overall pick. What does he bring to the Philadelphia Eagles?

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been drafted by Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 13 overall pick. A former three-star recruit out of Charlotte, North Carolina it's impossible to miss the joyous presence that is the 6'6, 340 pound smiling giant that is Davis. 

So, what does he bring to the Philadelphia Eagles? 

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Weight: 341 pounds
  • Arms: 34 inches
  • Hands: 10-¾ inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 32 inches
  • Broad Jump: 123 inches
His athletic traits, coupled with his size, make him an exciting project for any defensive line coach across the NFL. Davis is extremely raw in pass-rush but is also a blank slate for any coaching staff.

What was a narrative about a question in the pass-rush ability or lack of twitch surrounding Davis, has turned into a question more so surrounding the amount of opportunity provided at Georgia. 

The NFL is a league built on traits. Some of the greatest college players of all time struggled in the pros because they couldn't make it on heart and grit alone, it takes special physical capabilities — something Davis is in no shortage of. 

