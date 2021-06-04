What We Know About Georgia’s New Football Facility

Georgia is being tight lipped about all their new facility has to offer, but here is what we know so far.

When a program gets new facilities, they usually like to show them off, but the Dawgs have been unusually quiet about their brand-new 80-million-dollar, 165,000 square foot expansion to the Butts-Mehre complex.

They haven’t posted about it on social media since May when they showed players reactions to the new building, and for the most part, it has gone under the radar of most fans.

Like everything the Georgia coaching staff does, the silence serves a purpose; the Dawgs were saving the first outside look at the facility for recruits and their families. With on-campus visits being allowed for the first time in 16 months, allowing recruits first access to the facility maximizes its potential to wow recruits.

However, that tactic does leave fans wondering about what exactly the new facility is.

Here is what we know.

Cutting Edge Training Facilities

Regardless of all the new amenities, the new building represents the cutting edge of conditioning and training at its heart. The first thing you’ll notice is the brand-new weight room stacked with all the equipment needed to get bigger, faster, stronger, and enough speakers and screens to display all the bulletin board material you can imagine.

The new training rooms allow senior associate athletic director Ron Courson and his training staff to provide the best care they can to Bulldog players. An onsite nutrition center gives players access to the necessary nutrients needed to replenish their bodies after long practices and workouts. In addition, new offices and meeting rooms provide a more comfortable space for staff to work.

According to sources, there are data chips in all of the weights inside the new weight complex in order to track the movement patterns of athletes. In other words, providing the opportunity for UGA staffers to see how fast and efficiently the weight is being moved.

Home Away from Home

Following the lead of programs like Clemson, the Dawgs new complex includes more than just a new weight room and training facilities. The new space is designed to be where the players congregate outside of the regular training and practice routine. The idea behind it is that by building an area where the team can relax, you foster stronger bonds amongst the players and keep them focused on the team’s goals. The new locker room design reflects this approach.

Recruiting

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football, and while facilities may not be the deciding factor for most recruits, it certainly draws the attention of everyone. Georgia has always recruited well under Kirby Smart, but it was always in spite of their facilities, not because of them. In addition to all of the amenities available to players, the building includes a recruiting lounge for recruits and their families to enjoy while on visits.

With the upgrades they’ve made this year, they’ve put themselves on par with the other top programs in the nation, and they can already see the dividends. Georgia is the hottest visit in the country right now, with the Dawgs playing host to over 200+ recruits in the first week of June.

Just the Beginning

The upgrades the Dawgs have made are just the beginning. The open section of the new facility represents Phase I of the project. Phase II is expected to be completed sometime in early 2022. The project’s second phase will include more office space, additional dining areas, and meeting rooms.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI