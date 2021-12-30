What a Win over Michigan Would Mean for Georgia

Georgia will be making their second-ever appearance in the college football playoff on the 31st so what would a win against the Michigan Wolverines mean for the Bulldogs?

The semifinal games in the college football playoff are just a couple of days away from being played and the four teams will battle it out for a spot in the national championship. The Georgia Bulldogs will be making their first appearance since the 2017-18 season with hopes of a better end result this go around.

With that being said, what would a win on the 31st mean for Georgia? Obviously, it would mean a trip to the national championship game, but a win on Friday would mean more than just playing on the biggest stage in all of the sport.

Since the college football playoff made its first debut seven years ago back in 2014, there have only been six total teams to make the national title game. Georgia being one of them along with Oregon, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU.

To go along with that, there have only been three teams to make multiple appearances in the national championship with those teams being Ohio State, Alabama, and Clemson. A victory for Georgia would place them in that group of prestigious football programs.

A win also means Georgia would not only be making their second-ever title game appearance in the CFP era but also their second time making the national title game in program history since 1982. Kirby Smart would also become the second-ever head coach in program history to play in multiple national title games along with the all-time great, Vince Dooley.

Making the national championship a second time in five years would be an immense accomplishment for Kirby Smart and his football team. If that happens, Kirby Smart would join Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney, as the only two head coaches to make multiple national title games in their first gig as a head coach during the era of the college football playoff.

While Georgia has failed to end the dreaded national championship drought, Kirby Smart has done a tremendous job at consistently putting them in a position to do so. Capturing a win against the Michigan Wolverines would not only present them with another opportunity to take home the CFP trophy, but it would also mean a lot more than just another trip to the national title game come January.

