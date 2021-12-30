What a Win over Michigan Would Mean for Georgia

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What Would a Win over Michigan Mean for Georgia?

    Georgia will be making their second-ever appearance in the college football playoff on the 31st so what would a win against the Michigan Wolverines mean for the Bulldogs?
    Author:

    The semifinal games in the college football playoff are just a couple of days away from being played and the four teams will battle it out for a spot in the national championship. The Georgia Bulldogs will be making their first appearance since the 2017-18 season with hopes of a better end result this go around. 

    With that being said, what would a win on the 31st mean for Georgia? Obviously, it would mean a trip to the national championship game, but a win on Friday would mean more than just playing on the biggest stage in all of the sport.  

    Since the college football playoff made its first debut seven years ago back in 2014, there have only been six total teams to make the national title game. Georgia being one of them along with Oregon, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU. 

    To go along with that, there have only been three teams to make multiple appearances in the national championship with those teams being Ohio State, Alabama, and Clemson. A victory for Georgia would place them in that group of prestigious football programs. 

    A win also means Georgia would not only be making their second-ever title game appearance in the CFP era but also their second time making the national title game in program history since 1982. Kirby Smart would also become the second-ever head coach in program history to play in multiple national title games along with the all-time great, Vince Dooley. 

    Making the national championship a second time in five years would be an immense accomplishment for Kirby Smart and his football team. If that happens, Kirby Smart would join Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney, as the only two head coaches to make multiple national title games in their first gig as a head coach during the era of the college football playoff.

    Read More

    While Georgia has failed to end the dreaded national championship drought, Kirby Smart has done a tremendous job at consistently putting them in a position to do so. Capturing a win against the Michigan Wolverines would not only present them with another opportunity to take home the CFP trophy, but it would also mean a lot more than just another trip to the national title game come January. 

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211127_AJW_FB_GT_2279-X2
    News

    What a Win over Michigan Would Mean for Georgia

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_13763889
    News

    Smart Speaks About His Trust In Lanning

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17293057
    News

    GAMEPLAN: Georgia Defense Set to Bounce Back Against Michigan

    8 minutes ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_2453-L
    News

    GAMEPLAN: How Georgia's Offense Gets the Job Done vs Michigan

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17200909
    News

    LATEST: Harbaugh Updates Status of Star Defensive Back

    5 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1773-L
    News

    The Redemption Story No One is Talking About

    6 hours ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_0509-L
    News

    Jordan Davis Needs to Return to Form vs Michigan

    20 hours ago
    smith-salyer
    News

    LATEST: Georgia Expects to be at Full Strength Versus Michigan

    23 hours ago