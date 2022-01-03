What UGA Can Learn From SECCG Loss

It is no big secret that Georgia's football program and fanbase left the SEC Championship unsatisfied, and a very vocal part of them was desperate for change in the hope of a rematch, especially at the quarterback position. However, following the performance of Stetson Bennett on Friday night versus Michigan, the stigma of Stetson Bennett "not being able to win big games" seems to be out of the window.

Bennett, through it all, put Georgia in a position to avenge that Alabama loss in Atlanta earlier in December and win the national championship at the same time. So with that being said, what can everyone learn from the SEC Championship Game loss?

No Turnovers in the Redzone

Trips into the Alabama redzone need to end with points, whether it be a field goal or a touchdown; no one can afford to turn the ball over in the red area against Alabama. Both of Stetson Bennett's second-half interceptions came inside Alabama's redzone, one resulting in a touchdown the other way. The first one came with Georgia down two scores after Alabama's first drive of the half ended with a touchdown, Georgia's offense failed to respond. At the same time, the other interception turned out to be the backbreaker extending Alabama's lead to 38-17.

The two interceptions stuck with Bennett on the stat sheet, but it was just two of three turnovers; Georgia also had a turnover on downs when Kirby Smart decided to go for it on fourth and nine on Alabama's 19-yard line with Georgia already down 31-17.

No Busted Coverages

Nothing out of the ordinary is key to this victory; there should be no busted coverages from the defense. Usually, there is a bust or two a game. Still, for a defense like Georgia that many once described as "generational," it was a backbreaker when Georgia saw an abnormally high amount of mistakes made in coverage that resulted in points and first downs for Alabama.



A busted coverage on 3rd & 2 resulted in a 67-yard Jameson Williams touchdown, and the rout was on from then on out.

Don't Throw More than 35 Times

It is a statistic that's been thrown around since the days of Jake Fromm starting at quarterback for Georgia facing off versus Alabama. The stat made a return now in each of the last two losses with Stetson Bennett at quarterback, the Blackshear, Georgia, native threw more than 35 times.

Simply put, a shootout is not in the best interest of a winning formula for Georgia. Georgia needs its defense to win these big games this year, and nothing is wrong with that. Georgia's offense hadn't dealt with a two-score deficit all year until facing Alabama, and the performance slowly spiraled down after the Alabama lead extended past one score.

Georgia's offense needs to control the clock and keep the games inside the 20s to have its best shot at finally beating Alabama.

