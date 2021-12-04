LATEST on Chris Smith's Availability for SECCG

Christopher Smith recently missed time with a knee injury, leaving Georgia with Lewis Cine as Georgia's most experienced safety. Smart updated the media on Monday before practice on Smith's status.

"We're hopeful he's able to go today. He did some running yesterday but I won't know more until I see him at practice."

Sources spoke with SI Dawgs Daily last night that Smith is "likely to play" in the SEC Championship game versus Alabama. An encouraging update just hours before kickoff versus Alabama. Though Smart has stated he's a game-time decision based on how he feels in warmups.

Alabama's offense has been the strength of the Crimson Tide this year, putting the young, inconsistent offensive line aside. As always these last few years, Alabama features explosive playmakers outside at receiver. John Metchie and Jameson Williams have combined for 151 receptions, 2,306 yards, and 20 touchdowns on the season.

Smith and Cine could play a big part in Georgia's game plan to minimize Alabama's big playability.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.