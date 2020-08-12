You could make the argument that Georgia’s football team has the most talented group of wide receivers in the history of its program on the roster right now.

There are established superstars, reliable veterans, future stars and perhaps a few hidden gems in the receiving corps.

The clear leader, and target of most passes this upcoming season is George Pickens. The Hoover, Ala. native earned Freshman All-SEC honors following a 2019 campaign where he reached 727 yards on 49 catches with eight touchdowns.

Pickens is heralded as one of the best receivers in the nation. Pro Football Focus named him the most valuable freshman receiver in 2019, and he enters the upcoming season on the Fred Biletnikoff Award watchlist.

While Pickens is the No. 1 target on the roster, he's far from the only weapon Georgia will utilize in the passing game. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken excels at spreading the wealth.

In Monken's last collegiate season as head coach of Southern Mississippi, four receivers exceeded 500 yards, with two of them passing 900 yards. Monken had similar seasons as offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator at LSU and Oklahoma State, and his scheme should yield similar results on Georgia's current receiving corps.

Dominick Blaylock

Recently cleared to play after tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game, Dominick Blaylock is primed for a huge sophomore season. Blaylock's 310 receiving yards and five touchdowns were fantastic for a freshman in the SEC, but he was left in Pickens' shadow on Georgia's roster.

Blaylock should step out of that shadow this year. Of the two true sophomores, Blaylock is the more athletic and dynamic player. A bulk of his catches will come on quick passes and screens where he can get the ball quickly and use his speed, agility and superior instincts to make defenders miss and pick up more yardage.

Demetris Robertson

Robertson's time in Athens has been a bit of a disappointment. His recovery from injury and under-utilization in Georgia's previous offenses have limited him to just 494 yards of offense in two seasons, a far cry from the 767 receiving yards gained his freshman season at California.

2020 should be Robertson's re-coming out party in Monken's offense, enhanced by quarterback Jamie Newman's deep-ball passing. Georgia is going to try to stretch the field more often starting this season and Robertson is the guy who'll receive a large chunk of those deep passes.

Jermaine Burton

As if having Pickens bully defenders wasn't enough, Georgia went and signed another receiver who plays with a chip on their shoulder in Jermaine Burton. The true freshman is already impressing on the practice field, but his affinity for physical football coupled with the athleticism befitting a top 100 prospect, Burton is in a good position to be Georgia's next great freshman receiver.

He’s also a developed route runner, a result of spending years under the tutelage of former Georgia great, Terrence Edwards.

Kearis Jackson

Some may remember, Jackson started the first possession of the season a year ago against Vanderbilt, and sources have indicated to Dawgs Daily that it’s Jackson again that’s turning heads at practice. He has a superior work ethic as well. If you recall, Kirby Smart was rather impressed last season as Jackson went through practice with a club on his hand as a wide receiver. In the words of Smart, “It’s that Peach County in him.”

He’s a bit more compact in terms of his frame versus a guy like Matt Landers, but yet he still has the ability to win on the outside if asked to do so.