Which Freshmen Could See Time Saturday?

Georgia will take on UAB this Saturday, and while the Blazers are not a pushover, multiple freshmen could see the field by the end of the contest.

There are several games every year where true freshmen can see the field for an extended period of time: this Saturday's game against UAB is one of them.

The Blazers are not a pushover. They have size on both sides of the ball, and multiple players in their secondary are NFL-caliber players. That being said, UAB doesn't have the talent to keep pace with Georgia, meaning the backups will see time.

There are a few true freshmen among those backups that could see the field a lot. Here are the few true freshmen that could make an impact for the Bulldogs this Saturday.

Smael Mondon, ILB

Mondon will be a special teams ace for Georgia this year, as his size and speed make him liable to deliver a monster hit. The staff has been impressed with his progress at the inside linebacker position, and he has quickly shot up the depth chart.

He isn't Georgia's most college-ready inside linebacker, but he could make a few plays on Saturday that leave a lasting impression. Mondon's intangibles scream first-round draft pick, and that alone should help him out against UAB.

Inside linebackers coach, Glenn Schumman has been preparing Mondon for this moment throughout the offseason, and Mondon has lived up to the challenge. Mondon lined up as an outside linebacker in high school but has quickly adapted after being kicked inside.

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Mitchell already saw time against the Clemson Tigers and should be a staple of this Georgia offense moving forward. He didn't see many opportunities against Clemson, but Saturday's game should be a different story.

He was the talk of the town after the spring game, where he made multiple acrobatic catches down the field. Mitchell developed an obvious rapport with quarterback JT Daniels, which means he should have a few big plays in store this season.

UAB's defensive backs are a good challenge for Mitchell: none are as physically talented, but most of them have experience at the college level. He will once again be able to push himself against NFL-level corners, but he should be able to make a few plays this time.

Amarius Mims, OT

Mims entered college with plenty of hype and anticipation, and though the offensive tackle position is a loaded one at Georgia, they've still got some holes to fill. With Tate Ratledge out for the season with a foot injury, there is going to be some reshuffling going on up front for Georgia and that could open the door for a new left tackle. Broderick Jones will likely get those first reps outside of Jamaree Salyer, but at some point, you have to believe that the true freshman in Mims will see the field for Georgia on Saturday.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.