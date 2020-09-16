There's a lot to be excited about with Georgia football's 2020 recruiting class.

The No. 1 overall class is full of players with the potential to make an impact as true freshmen. Some players are already showing that potential and will play a huge role in week one. Others are still developing and waiting for an opportunity. Here are three players close enough in development to receive an opportunity later this year.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: Out of the four receivers signed in the 2020 class, only Jermaine Burton's star has shined brighter than Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's. The Ft. Lauderdale product has been impressive since the team took the practice field. Rosemy has good size, strong hands, and well-developed ball skills. Right now, he's behind George Pickens, and he likely won't be a huge factor in Georgia's offense until later in the year.

But he will play a role. He's in the mix with the first group, and similar to the way Pickens found his way onto the field a year ago, Rosemy-Jacksaint will be a factor this season. Just not a primary target.

Arian Smith: A knee injury will claim the first few games of Arian Smith's college career. But when he returns to full health, expect him to become a factor in Georgia's offense. Smith was one of the best all-around athletes in the 2020 class. He's fast, agile, possesses an impressive vertical leap, and can accelerate in an instant. As far as his skill set goes, he enters Athens a bit raw, but he's in good hands with this coaching staff. Smith is really too good of an athlete to keep off the field and he may even claim kickoff or punt return duties in the middle of the season.

Even if it's in a minor role, with the way we've heard recruits describe Monken's necessity for a speedster in his offense, Smith will be used to stress the defense vertically and stretch it horizontally as well.

Daijun Edwards: Running backs coach Dell McGee has been one of Daijun Edwards' biggest fans for a while and that says a lot. When the season begins, expect Edwards to play the "closer" role in Georgia's loaded backfield. Then as the season goes on and some guys inevitably get banged up, watch for Edwards to provide some serviceable carries with the occasional big play.

