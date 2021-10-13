Delp is a Dawg, Who’s Next For Georgia?

With Oscar Delp's addition to the 2022 recruiting class, who could be next for Georgia?

Georgia continues the haul of elite in-state talent with the commitment from Oscar Delp. The 6'5, 225-pound weapon disguised as a tight end. During his time at West Forsyth, he's lined up as a traditional end of line tight end, a slot receiver, an outside receiver, and even moonlighted as a defensive back during his junior year. Now, he's pledged his college commitment to the University of Georgia and tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

Here are a few players that Georgia is after and where the Bulldogs currently stand with them.

Luther Burden, WR

Burden recently decommitted from Oklahoma and is seriously considering Georgia. All reports indicate that this battle will come down to the Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers, but no timetable for a decision has been set.

He is the type of wide receiver that can come into college and compete for reps right away. Burden has shown that he understands spacing and leverage and consistently creates separation in his routes.

While he isn't a scary athlete, Burden is tough to bring down in tight spaces and can change direction suddenly. He won't blow the top off any defense but can make contested catches downfield.

There aren't many holes in his game at the moment. However, he does many things well, and Georgia needs versatility in their 2022 wide receiver room.

Christen Miller, DT

Miller has had one of the most interesting recruitments in this 2022 class. He was considered a Bulldog lean for months before being swept off his feet on an unofficial visit to USC.

Time has passed since then, and it appears that Georgia is right back into this one. Miller is going to be a very good 3-tech somewhere in college, and the question is where. His suitors are USC, Georgia, and Ohio State, with no decision date set.

He plays for Cedar Grove High School and is a teammate with current Georgia commit CJ Madden.

Miller has completely transformed himself since his junior season. His body and technique have improved greatly, and he is expected to have a massive senior season that would cast him into the national limelight.

Kamari Wilson, S

Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Wilson is an early candidate to be an SI All-American in the upcoming SI-99. He is one of the best players in the class and would become the highest-rated player in Georgia's No. 4 overall class.

With Richard LeCounte III in the NFL, Georgia will likely have to replace three safeties in the last two years alone. In addition, both Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine are eligible to depart for the NFL following the conclusion of the 2021 season, meaning current commit Malaki Starks and Wilson could see early playing time in the Georgia secondary if Georgia can land Wilson.

You May Also Like:

Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.