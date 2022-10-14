Why a Win on Saturday Would be Huge for Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart is in his seventh season as the head coach of Georgia's football program and has racked up a list of accolades in a short amount of time. An SEC Championship, two college football playoff berths, 4x SEC eastern division champs and of course most recently a National title. There are plenty more not listed and on Saturday Smart could add to the list with a win against Vanderbilt.

With a win on Saturday, Georgia would start the season with a record of 7-0 for the third time under Smart. Prior to Smart's arrival in Athens, that had only happened four total times over the last 42 years: 1980, 1982, 2002 and 2005. Smart was given the keys to Georgia in hopes that he would help elevate the program. Safe to say that he has delivered in regard to that.

Prior to Georgia's game on Saturday, Smart has an overall record of 72-15 as head coach. He is also 43-9 in conference play. He has not only instilled a consistent winning culture at the University of Georgia but consistency as well. The only time the Bulldogs have even come close to having a losing record under Smart was during his first season and the team still managed to go 8-5 that year. Ever since then, the eastern division has been owned by the Bulldogs as Smart has only lost five total conference games since his first year.

It's not just what he does on the football field though that makes Smart such a great head coach. His relentless pursuit on the recruiting trail is really what ties everything together. Georgia has consistently landed some of the nation's best-recruiting classes year in and year out since Smart took over the program while also developing those players at a high rate as well. It's how he managed to get 45 total players drafted to NFL in his first six years as head coach. For context, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had 27 players drafted during his first six seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Smart continues to be the total package for the University of Georgia and he continues to produce impressive results. Now in year seven, he stares down yet another 7-0 start to his season, and his team continues to chase another national title. He has stapled himself in as one the greatest active coaches in all of college football and as long as he is around, Georgia will be considered as a contender.

