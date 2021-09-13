Beamer: Muschamp to Have “Very Little” Impact Versus South Carolina

Shane Beamer played down the impact Will Muschamp will have on Saturday’s matchup between Georgia and South Carolina.

Georgia's first SEC test is looming as the Bulldogs will welcome the Gamecocks of South Carolina to Sanford Stadium Saturday for the first time since South Carolina pulled out the 20-17 overtime upset in the 2019 season.

Since that 2019 upset pulled off by South Carolina, things have undoubtedly changed; the most impactful change maybe that Will Muschamp is no longer the head coach in Columbia after being let go by the Gamecocks after a 2-5 start to the 2020 season.

Muschamp is now back in Athens for the first time since his playing days as a teammate to current head coach Kirby Smart for one season, Muschamp was brought to Georgia this offseason as a defensive analyst but would later receive a promotion to the special team's coordinator at the beginning of fall camp due to the absence of Scott Cochran.

Muschamp's replacement and former special teams coordinator for Georgia Shane Beamer will coach on the opposing sideline on Dooley Field, his debut as a head coach in an SEC conference matchup.

During a teleconference, Beamer was asked about Will Muschamp's impact on the outcome of the game Saturday coming off his tenure as the head coach in Columbia, South Carolina. Beamer said, "I mean, very little, and that's no disrespect to Will," Beamer added, "I mean, there's none of the schemes are alike, what we're doing here compared to last year."

The former Georgia assistant is correct to point out that Muschamp will not offer Georgia anything more than an inside knowledge of what South Carolina has to offer personnel-wise. Which could still play a significant role in how Georgia shapes its game plan for Saturday, but Georgia will not have any advantage in terms of an inside look at schemes.

