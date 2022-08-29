Monroe Freeling has made his college decision, a native of South Carolina, Freeling jumps into the 2023 class for Georgia as the highest-rated offensive line commits for the Dawgs.

Ultimately he chose the University of Georgia over Clemson, Florida, Miami, and Alabama. This commitment takes Georgia's class up to 19 prospects and sets the Dawgs up well as we enter the regular season. The Dawgs have been in heavy pursuit of Freeling recently, and UGA was ultimately able to close.

Freeling ranks as a four-star recruit and ranks as the top prospect in South Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He joins Bo Hughley, Joshua Miller, and Kelton Smith as the offensive line commits in this 2023 class and if there's one thing all of them have in common, it's size. Freeling joins Hughley as the second 6'7+ tackle in the class. Miller, Smith, and Freeling are all considered Stacy Searels' first commits, Bo Hughley has been locked in with Georgia via a verbal commitment since the Matt Luke regime in Athens.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

2024 Commits

Ny Carr, WR

Landen Thomas, TE

Tovani Mizell, RB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.