JT Daniels will enter the 2022 season as the starting quarterback for the third college program of his career.

The former five-star quarterback out of Irvin, California, started his career at the University of Southern California (USC) in 2018. After forgoing his senior year of high school to play with the Trojans, Daniels started as a true freshman, completing 59.5% of his passes, as he threw for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

After an up-and-down freshman year, Daniels started the first game of the 2019 season when'd suffered an ACL tear, ending his sophomore season. After the breakout of Kedon Slovis as USC's quarterback, JT Daniels transferred to Georgia in March of 2020 with plenty of anticipation. Two years after his collegiate, the former Gatorade Player of the Year and USC Transfer started seven games for Georgia, going (7-0) throwing for 1,954 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Despite going undefeated with Daniels at the helm of the Georgia offense, an inability to stay healthy, is what ultimately led to Stetson Bennett keeping the starting job after Daniels re-emerged from injury this past fall.

After winning a national championship in Athens, Daniels would transfer to West Virginia this offseason, where head coach Gary Brown officially named the former Trojan and Bulldog his starting quarterback on Monday.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.