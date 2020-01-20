BulldogMaven
2020 Georgia Recruiting: How will the Bulldogs Finish

Brooks Austin

A lot of Georgia fans have wondered just exactly how the Bulldogs are going to finish out their 2020 recruiting class. Already ranked 3rd overall with just 19 signees and two current commits in Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran, there's still room for a player or two in this cycle. 

So, assuming Jones and Van Pran end up signing to Georgia in February, who gets the last two spots?

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 

One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2020 class, Rakestraw is a 6'0, 3-star corner that didn't receive his first SEC offer until October of his Senior season. Now, he's set to choose between some of the nation's top programs such as Georgia and Alabama. We are of the belief that Missouri leads in the race for the Dallas, Texas native. 

They were the first Power-5 program to really show Rakestraw love, and for what it's worth his social media is almost entirely Mizzou interactions. Though, things could change after he takes his official visit to Athens. 

Related: Rakestraw talks to SI's Bulldog Maven about the recruitment process, Georgia coaching staff, and more. 

McKinnley Jackson

The Mississippi product was heavily recruited by Matt Luke during his time at Ole Miss, and it didn't take long for him to receive an offer from Georgia once Luke landed on the Bulldogs staff. Matter of fact, just two days after Luke was hired at Georgia, Jackson received his offer. 

Jackson could add much-needed depth at the nose guard position behind Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester next season. At 6'2, 327 pounds Jackson possesses the required size to hold down the nose guard position at Georgia.

Marcus Henderson 

With the loss of Solomon Kindley to the 2020 NFL Draft, and Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer set to be seniors next fall, Georgia is soon to be in need of guard help. They have the future of the tackle position in Tate Ratledge and hopefully Broderick Jones. Perhaps the 4-star guard out of Memphis could help secure the future of the interior offensive line. 

Daijun Edwards

There's been constant speculation of whether or not Kirby Smart and his staff are content with just taking the one back in Kendall Milton in 2020. With Milton already enrolled at the university, perhaps the staff does go out and add another back. 

The Bulldog Maven spoke to a member of Colquitt County's coaching staff and can confirm there's interest on Edwards' part though he is likely leaning Florida State. 

