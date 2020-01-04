Georgia Lands No. 1 Overall Corner, Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo is the nation's No. 1 overall corner for a reason. He's got all the attributes of an NFL corner already as a senior in high school. A 6'2, 205-pound frame on a body that runs 4.3 with elite short-area quickness as well.

His recruitment ended back on Early National Signing Day, as he alluded to signing his LOI on social media. However, the school that received that LOI respected his decision to announce today at the Adidas All-American game.

Well, after months of speculation and assumption that Ringo will indeed be a Georgia Bulldog, he has made it official. Kelee Ringo will play the next three to four years at the University of Georgia.

CB, Kelee Ringo

Outside of Clemson signee, Bryan Bresee, I don't think there is a high school recruit that is more ready to play at the collegiate level than Kelee Ringo. We've already talked about the NFL frame and abilities, but it also has a lot to do with his position.

Corner is similar to wide receiver in the sense that you don't have to know the entire playbook to be inserted in key moments early into your career. Especially if you can be left on an island in man situations. It's something Georgia fans watched this season with DJ Daniel.

Though he was inserted into the starting role mostly because of turf toe issue with Tyson Campbell following the Notre Dame game, Daniel had opportunities to play early in his first year at Georgia in man to man.

The defensive backs group at Georgia is crowded, but what position group isn't at this point? The Dawgs played over 40 players on defense this year. So, it's unreasonable to think that Ringo won't find his way onto the field early at Georgia.

Player Comparison:

It may sound like a lofty comparison, but I think this highly of Ringo so I'm going to do it. It's Patrick Peterson. Another corner with freakish athletic ability and elite man to man coverage skills. Take a look at the measurables:

Patrick Peterson: (6'1/205 pounds) Ran 4.34 at NFL Combine

Kelee Ringo: (6'2/205 pounds) Ran 4.35 at Rivals 5-star Challenge

That may seem like a simple height, weight, and speed comparison - and there's much more to playing corner that being big and fast - though, it just goes to show you that they don't make too many corners like Ringo and Peterson.

Like Peterson, I expect Kelee Ringo will be 3 & Out, and a Top-Pick in the NFL Draft. He's that good.

Indeed, Ringo did sign his LOI back on early national signing day. The Georgia Football twitter account has confirmed they have his LOI, it’s official.

