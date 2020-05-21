Georgia lost out on Barrett Carter to Clemson. Sometimes guys, even extremely talented in-state guys, get away. Carter was a top priority for the Dawgs defensively at the linebacker position, but UGA is far from done pursuing some very athletic and versatile defenders in the 2021 class to help fortify the second level of their defense beyond this season.

Today we update you on Georgia's top LB targets and where UGA stands in there recruitment.

HEAVILY INVOLVED - FAVORED

Chaz Chambliss, who Dawgs Daily has featured recently, and Smael Mondon are both Peach State products that are primarily outside linebackers but could also provide depth on the inside in certain packages. Regardless of their alignment on the field, Chambliss and Mondon are both wanted desperately by the Georgia staff and each of the two have expressed to Dawgs Daily that nobody recruits them as relentlessly as UGA does. Mondon, the top-ranked OLB in the country and a 5-Star, has announced he'll be committing sometime in June, believed to be the 20th. As for 4-Star Chaz Chambliss, there is buzz circulating a commitment could be coming from the Carrollton native literally any day now.

We at Dawg Daily likes UGA's chances at landing both.

UGA Commits David Daniel and Micah Morris showing love to Chambliss and Mondon recently

Also, Dawgs Daily spoke with inside linebacker Andrew Jones from Marrero, Louisiana yesterday and the 4-Star linebacker is very high on Georgia. "They are my number one school right now. I talk to Coach Schumann all the time. We have a really good relationship and sometimes we'll just FaceTime and not even talk ball, just talk about like and get to know each other. So things are great with Georgia right now" said Jones. Jones shared, "they want me to play in the style and have the same kind of role that Roquan Smith did. So that says a lot to me about how they think of me and I'm excited by that and the opportunity that could be there in front of me."

Junior Szn Junior Szn

The 6th ranked linebacker in the country said that he'll likely wait until signing day to make any kind of decision public and that he is till weighing his options and doesn't feel like closing his recruitment in any way yet, but the team he ultimately ends up with will know beforehand. Also, whoever does get Jones is going to get a renaissance man of sorts. Jones wants to be a mechanical engineering major, his hobbies include photography and videography, and he plays baseball, basketball and runs track for John Ehret High School as well.

IN THE HUNT - WORK TO DO

Prince Kollie and Xavian Sorey are two linebacker targets that are keeping their cards close to the vest. However, it appears that both could be narrowing down their recruitment sooner rather than later to top groups and Georgia figures to be in good shape with both.

Kollie is a Tennessee product and the Dawgs will have to fight off the red hot Volunteers, along with Auburn, it would seem to ultimately land the 4-Star that attends David Crockett High School. As for Sorey, it seems to be a two-horse race between Alabama and Georgia, although Florida and Florida State are chasing the Sunshine State prospect as well. Sorey is only ranked behind the aforementioned Smael Mondon at the outside linebacker position in the entire country and at 6'3" 215 he would prove to be a very versatile weapon for Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning.

PROSPECTS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a 4-Star linebacker out of St. Francis Academy in Maryland. The 6'1" 235-pound prospect got offered by Georgia back in January of this year and the Dawgs subsequently made his top 10 in April. Haven't heard much on this front lately. Obviously home state Maryland will be pushing hard here and Tennessee is in play as well. Georgia is going to need inside linebacker going forward and Dumas-Johnson could transition nicely to that position.

Finally, Terrence "Cookie" Cooks is an extremely athletic prospect out of Pearland, Texas. It's expected that Texas, Texas A & M, or Oklahoma lands the 4-Star, but would not be surprised to see Georgia move in late and try to make a push here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.