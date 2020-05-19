DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile - LB, Chaz Chambliss

Brooks Austin

Chaz Chamblis is 6'3, 240 pounds, and he's been made feel a priority for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class. 

And for good reason, he plays both linebacker and defensive end for Carrollton High School and plays with a nasty demeanor on the football field. 

He’s quicker than fast, with a 4.48 shuttle at the Nike Opening. He's a long strider that’s explosive upon contact. He has extremely powerful hips that roll through each tackle. His play strength is out of this world. When he hits you, not only do you feel it, but the entire stadium seems to as well. Has above-average bend and plays with excellent pad level. He has very few physical limitations on the football field. 

His future is as an edge rusher. The 4.4 shuttle speed is evident with everything he does. He may prefer to play off-ball linebacker, but is the kind of kid that will do whatever you ask, and do it at 110%. He's the son of a drill sergeant. 

When I spoke to his head coach, Sean Calhoun he said, “He doesn’t say much, but his actions speak LOUDLY.”  

He's originally from Mississippi but was relocated to Georgia, and is choosing between schools like Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and of course Georgia.

As for the relationship he's built with Georgia, Chambliss told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that "I talk to Georgia, multiple coaches, every single day." 

We expect a commitment announcement sooner rather than later for this monster hybrid linebacker. As for which school he will choose? Well, Chambliss told Dawgs Daily that it's going to come down to who's showing the most interest: 

"It's just going to come down to who is most interested in me as a player and person throughout this process, and it can be a long process over time. Once we are able to go on visits, I'm going to take my officials and narrow things down and if it feels right somewhere, I'll commit."

