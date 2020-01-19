High Profile 2021 Prospects Impressed With Georgia After Visits

The University of Georgia is fresh off of hosting some of the highest-ranked and heavily recruiting prospects in the country in the 2021 and 2022 classes this weekend. Two 2021 defensive backs appear to be especially impressed.

4-star corner/free safety and in-state product Jordan Hancock and IMG Academy product and 4-star athlete Kamar Wilcoxson had an interesting exchange on Twitter Saturday.

Wilcoxson and Hancock definitely seem to have hit it off during their visit to the Classic City and have undoubtedly noticed the talent that each possesses. In the Tweet above Wilcoxson asks Hancock his thoughts on being teammates. Georgia fans should notice that the North Gwinnett High School star responded to his peer from IMG with an as matter of fact, “waitin on you” with a dog emoji following.

In the past, Georgia has been referred to by many as RBU and rightly so with all the NFL talent that has been produced from the Bulldog backfields over the years. However, at the rate that Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and Charlton Warren are stockpiling elite defensive back talents, the moniker could quickly change to DBU.

Adding elite prospects such as Hancock and Wilcoxson in the same class after a 2020 class that includes Kelee Ringo, Jalen Jimber, and Major Burns would be an absolute coup for the Dawgs in the recruiting world.

Since his first full recruiting class in 2017, Kirby Smart and his staff have signed at least three defensive backs in every class, including seven in the '17 class. And of the last 9 defensive backs signed in the last three seasons, all have been 4-stars or greater.

