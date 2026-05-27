2027 DL Waylon Wooten Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

Waylon Wooten, a 2027 defensive lineman, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are trying to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail as they head into the summer months of the offseason, and it looks like they are steering towards the right direction. Waylon Wooten, a 2027 defensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia.

Wooten is an in-state defensive lineman who plays at Grayson High School. He is rated as a three-star prospect, the 967th-best player in the country, the 93rd-best player at his position and the 104th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals' industry rankings.

Waylon Wooten Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

Waylon Wooten's X profile

Tray Scott has carved out a title for himself as one of the best defensive line developers in the country, and Wooten hopes to be the next player he becomes an example of that. Wooten becomes the first defensive lineman to commit to the Bulldogs in the 2027 class.

Georgia has had a bit of an up-and-down skid as of late on the trail. They recently picked up commitments from Jaxon Dollar and Temorris Campbell, but have lost commitments from the likes of Jerry Outhouse Jr. and Donte Wright, while also having players like Andrew Beard and Peter Bourque choose other programs over the Bulldogs.

However, it is still relatively early in the recruiting process for the 2027 class, and Georgia had a big list of visitors on campus recently, so perhaps the momentum is heading in the right direction again.

The Bulldogs have been known to pick up a lot of steam during the summer months when players are taking their official visits. Last year, Georgia went on a streak of commitments in the month of June, and essentially had their 2026 class locked down before the season even started.

With the addition of Wooten, the Bulldogs are now up to eight total commits in the class. Five-star running back Kemon Spell is the headliner in the group, with four-star tight end Dollar right there with him. They will continue to add names to the class while also trying to hold on to the players who are currently committed.

Here is a look at every player that is currently committed to Georgia in the 2027 recruiting class.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL