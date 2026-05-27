Why Georgia Football Fans Need to be Paying Attention to the Elite 11 Finals

Why Georgia fans need to be paying attention to the elite 11 finals this weekend.

Arguably, the biggest event on the high school scene that occurs every single year is taking place this weekend. The Elite 11 finals. The nation's best quarterbacks, from all over the country, are put into one setting to compete against one another to see who is the best in the group.

The Georgia Bulldogs have often had some of their future quarterbacks compete in this event. However, that is not the case this year. In fact, only a small percentage of quarterbacks competing this week are not currently committed to a school, and none of them have pledged to Georgia.

So with that information, it would seem like Georgia fans don't have anything to care about heading into this weekend. However, that could not be further from the truth.

Np, Georgia does not have one if its commits participating this weekend, but maybe they do? While players might be committed to another school right now, that doesn't mean Georgia has been completely shut out. In fact, it's very likely that Georgia makes a push at one of the players throughout the recruiting process to try and flip them.

Georgia Football Still Targeting Prospects in the Elite 11 Finals

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs were in the race for Peter Bourque, but he ultimately committed to Virginia Tech. Georgia even seemed like the leader heading into commitment day for Bourque.

Colton Nussmeier, the brother of Garrett Nussmeier, is one of the few uncommitted quarterbacks competing this weekend. The Bulldogs are in the mix for that one and Nussmeier is set to take a visit to Athens this summer.

Kharim Hughley is an in-state prospect at Gainesville High School and is currently committed to Clemson. The Bulldogs were a finalist for Hughley and is likely a prospect the Bulldogs will continue to evaluate throughout the process.

That's not saying those names in particular are the ones Georgia is specifically targeting, and those aren't the only names Georgia was in the mix for prior to them committing. More so, just pointing out that Georgia has previous ties to a good number of names who will be competing this weekend in the Elite 11 finals.

So while none of these quarterbacks will have the Georgia logo attached next to their name this weekend, fans should still be paying attention to what is happening, as one of those names might end up being a Dawg when it is all said and done.