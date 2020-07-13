The wide receiver position in the 2021 recruiting class for Georgia football has been one of, if not the, most unpredictable. While it has been clear for a while that the Dawgs will only take a couple of wide outs in this class after a massive haul of six talented receivers in 2020, pinpointing exactly who those couple might be has been difficult. Today, we have some clarity to the receiver picture as Georgia has flipped Adonai Mitchell from Ole Miss. Adonai Mitchell has committed to the 'G'.

Today's announcement by Mitchell is the culmination of a lot of hard work and constant communication with Mitchell and his family on the part of Cortez Hankton. Georgia has had a good relationship with the Antioch, Tennessee, native for a while and made the Top 5 for Mitchell on April 7th. Mitchell would subsequently commit to Lane Kiffin and Rebels of Ole Miss, but Georgia's recruiting efforts toward him would remain undeterred.

Brock Vandagriff recently intimated that Georgia was strongly targeting Mitchell by tagging him (@mocitymitch) in a July 10th post on Twitter. The post contained a graphic made by UGA that depicted all of the then ten 2021 commits in front of the Georgia student section in a night game Sanford Stadium scene. In the post Vandagriff also tagged Xavian Sorey, James Williams, Brock Bowers, and Amarius Mims. Not bad company to be included in if you're a Georgia recruiting target.

At 6'3" 190 pounds, Mitchell has great size and possesses tremendous athleticism. Mitchell is skilled at running routes underneath and also tracks the deep ball well. Mitchell produced mightily in his first season with Cane Ridge High School in Tennessee last year. Previously Mitchell had played at Ridge Point High School in Texas, but in his junior campaign with Cane Ridge, Mitchell racked up almost 800 yards receiving and had 11 touchdown receptions. Also, the receiver originally from Missouri City, Texas, displayed electrifying playmaking ability as a wildcat quarterback.

Size, speed, and skill. Todd Monken and Cortez Hankton have to love the addition and versatility of Mitchell will be welcomed in Monken's pro-spread style that he's implementing at Georgia. With a receiver under their belt in 2021 now, look for Georgia to take their time and be diligent in their pursuit of receivers like Marcus Burke and Malcolm Johnson Jr. who appear to be seeing their recruitment out through at least October, if not signing day.

