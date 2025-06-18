Thomas Davis Jr. Officially Shuts Down Recruitment- Will Stick With Notre Dame
The recruiting cycle for the class of 2026 is in full swing. While the Bulldogs have recently made splashes by adding elite recruits to their perennially dominant classes, they will be without one prospect who the Bulldog faithful will be without for this recruiting cycle.
Thomas Davis Jr., the four-star prospect from Matthews, NC, told On3 that he has officially shut down his recruitment and will be headed to South Bend to play football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Davis Jr. committed to the Irish this past November, stating "I'm locked in, this place is special and there's no where else I'd rather be. Go Irish!"
Though he had been committed for quite a while, there was speculation the Bulldogs would have had a chance to make a late push for the blue-chip linebacker. Davis Jr. is the son of the former NFL All-Pro linebacker, Thomas Davis Sr, who spent nearly his entire career with the Carolina Panthers. Davis Sr. also famously played for Georgia during his college career. Davis Jr. also took an official visit to Athens just a few weeks ago despite his long-standing commitment
Though his recruitment is shut down, national signing day is still far away, and we all know that Kirby Smart and his staff do not stop recruiting who they want until the final buzzer sounds.
