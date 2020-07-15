One of the nation's top prospects, Amarius Mims has narrowed down his list of top schools just a month before his set to make his commitment announcement.

The Bleckley County, Georgia star has named Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, and Oklahoma.

He's 6'7", 315 pounds with a ceiling that is unforeseen in terms of offensive tackle prospects. He plays both ways for Bleckley County High in South Georgia, and despite the overload in the past two recruiting classes at offensive tackle for Georgia, Mims is a must-have in 2021 for Georgia.

Mims is a player that has shown his motor during his high school career for the Royals of Bleckley County, playing both ways. When playing defensive end, you see Mims's athleticism on display as he is routinely able to shrug off would-be blockers and coral ball carriers.

At tackle, Amarius is very agile and does a great job of playing in space and blocking second and third-level defenders when asked to do so on plays such as screens or when uncovered in a zone scheme. Of course, he can also road grade opposing defensive lineman and linebackers in the run game.

His high school coach Von Lassiter told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that things have become a bit overwhelming for the 5-Star tackle:

"It's starting to become a little bit too much for him at times. It's just constant at night. Calls, text messages. Can you do this? If they can't get him, they call me. That's kind of wearing on him a little bit."

With a decision date now looming in just a month, Georgia has to feel good about their standing with Mims. Brock Vandagriff is one of the key components for that as well. The 2021 QB commit has been in constant contact with Mims and during a time where coaches aren't allowed to visit prospects, nothing has stopped prospects from visiting prospects.

Vandagriff and Mims have gone fishing together, and talk on a regular basis. It's clear that they have a relationship and a pretty good one at that.

