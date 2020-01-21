Brock Vandagriff Commits to Georgia

On June 20, 2019, Brock Vandagriff committed to play for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners. The top-ranked Pro-Style Quarterback in the state of Georgia, as well as the entire country, explained to SI's Bulldog Maven's Brooks Austin in a previous interview that he was enamored with the system that Lincoln Riley runs and that he felt it was the best fit for him.

However, on New Year's Day, Brock released a de-commitment notice via social media and the recruiting world began to buzz.

In the previously referenced exclusive interview with Bulldog Maven, Vandagriff clearly indicated that UGA and Coach Kirby Smart were his second choice at the time and should anything happen with Riley's status as Head Coach of the Sooners, then he'd de-commit and be rather quick in flipping his allegiance to the Dawgs.

Saying:

"But when Kirby came to Prince Avenue last month I told him ‘Look if Lincoln Riley leaves, I’ll probably commit to Georgia the next week."

Well, it turns out that Lincoln Riley has not departed for the NFL, not yet at least, but the distance from Bogart, Georgia to Norman, Oklahoma was a burden that had begun weighing heavily on the mind of the 5-star QB.

With today's announcement, Brock Vandagriff has made an already talented quarterback room that much more crowded. The fact that Vandagriff wants to put himself in the position to compete with Stetson Bennett, Dwan Mathis, and Carson Beck shows you his fiercely competitive nature and he possesses talent and athleticism of equally high levels.

Just turning on the film of Vandagriff you can see the ability to operate inside and out of the pocket. The Prince Avenue Christian signal-caller shows the capability to throw on the move and utilize varying arm angles in doing so, while still maintaining accuracy on his passes.

Many people see the description of Pro-Style and misconstrue that Vandagriff is not a runner. That is flat out inaccurate! Vandagriff has clocked a verified 40-yard dash of 4.69. That is two-tenths of a second off from reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

I believe that Georgia fans can remember the LSU quarterback causing his fair share of damage with his legs against the Dawgs. Also, Brock has expressed his desire to be involved in the quarterback read plays in the running game in college. That was one of the factors that originally lead The 6'2" 200-pounder to commit to Oklahoma over Georgia.

The receiving core that the Bulldogs will have in place for the 2021 season will be one of the more talented that the program has ever suited up and will be experienced on top of that by the time the 2021 season rolls around. All things considered, who can blame the young man from up the road for wanting to play between the hedges?

2020 has started off very nicely for Georgia Football. Vandagriff's commitment could give Georgia fans plenty of reason to keep on celebrating for years to come.

