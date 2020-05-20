Andrew Garcia averaged 13.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 1.9 APG last season. He made the All-America East second team, and finished his redshirt junior campaign with six double-doubles.

Now, he's headed to the University of Georgia to play for Tom Crean, as he's committed to the Dawgs, as first reported by Andrew Slater of the Athletic.

He's immediately eligible and will add a veteran ball-handler to the Georgia roster.

At 6'5, nearing 230 pounds he potentially fills the physical void left by Anthony Edwards' departure. His 1.6 steals per game last season show he's active in the passing lanes as a defender.

He's a 47% shooter from the floor, 32.1% from beyond the arc. He's never really been a volume shooter over his career. His game-high in shot attempts last season of 14 shows he fits in where he can on an effective night.

With the expected early departure of Anthony Edwards, Tom Crean and his staff have been active in the search of a veteran guard in the transfer market, and Andrew Garcia is exactly that. He's played in 66 games over the last two seasons.

Sahvir Wheeler and Andrew Garcia in the backcourt should pair nicely and when on the floor together, you would expect to see Garcia handle the primary defensive role. He's long enough to guard the elite ball handlers and perimeter players that are sprinkled across the SEC.

