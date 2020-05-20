DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Andrew Garcia Commits to Georgia Basketball

Brooks Austin

Andrew Garcia averaged 13.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 1.9 APG last season. He made the All-America East second team, and finished his redshirt junior campaign with six double-doubles. 

Now, he's headed to the University of Georgia to play for Tom Crean, as he's committed to the Dawgs, as first reported by Andrew Slater of the Athletic. 

He's immediately eligible and will add a veteran ball-handler to the Georgia roster. 

At 6'5, nearing 230 pounds he potentially fills the physical void left by Anthony Edwards' departure. His 1.6 steals per game last season show he's active in the passing lanes as a defender. 

He's a 47% shooter from the floor, 32.1% from beyond the arc. He's never really been a volume shooter over his career. His game-high in shot attempts last season of 14 shows he fits in where he can on an effective night. 

With the expected early departure of Anthony Edwards, Tom Crean and his staff have been active in the search of a veteran guard in the transfer market, and Andrew Garcia is exactly that. He's played in 66 games over the last two seasons. 

Sahvir Wheeler and Andrew Garcia in the backcourt should pair nicely and when on the floor together, you would expect to see Garcia handle the primary defensive role. He's long enough to guard the elite ball handlers and perimeter players that are sprinkled across the SEC. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Recruiting: Walton High School Trio

Walton high school has a pretty dynamic trio on the offensive side of the football. 2022 QB, Zak Rozsman, 2022 WR Rawson Macneill and 2023 WR Pearce Spurlin.

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart Left Off Top-25 Hires List from ESPN

ESPN's latest article ranked the Top-25 hires in college football over the past 25 years. Though he's been at the program a mere four seasons, things are different.

Brooks Austin

Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 2 - 2022 QB, Myles Morris

Pop Warner football is played all across the country and once in a while, there are teams that are special. Myles Morris has turned into one of the nation's best QB's

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Barrett Carter Commits to Clemson Football

Georgia continues to pile up supremely talented in-state prospects in the 2021 class with the addition of North Gwinnett High School outside linebacker Barrett Carter.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Has a Family Feel For Michael Daugherty

Michael Daugherty received an offer from the University of Georgia that had his entire family excited. The love for UGA runs deep in the family of the 2023 Grayson standout.

BGilmer18

DeAndre Baker Pleads Not Guilty in Armed Robbery Case

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker pleaded not guilty to eight charges related to an alleged armed robbery, according to court records.

Brooks Austin

4-Star 2022 Receiver Kojo Antwi Discusses Offer From Georgia

Power 5 offers are rolling in for 4-Star 2022 receiver Kojo Antwi. Antwi and Georgia football are building off of mutual interest and UGA has offered.

BGilmer18

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Recruiting: Barrett Carter Set to Make a Commitment

Georgia in-state star linebacker, Barrett Carter announced today that he would be making a commitment Tuesday evening on Fox 5 at 6:50PM.

Brooks Austin

by

macdawg

Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile - LB, Chaz Chambliss

Chaz Chambliss is a top target for a lot of programs across the country, but the Georgia native is a must-have for the Georgia program in 2021.

Brooks Austin

Four Horsemen- 2023 DBs That Have Already Gained the Attention of the Nation

The four horsemen: Avieon Terrell, Kaleb Cost, Daiquan White, and Jace Arnold have all received Major Power-5 offers after just their freshmen years.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson