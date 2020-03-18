Andrew Mukuba Has The Attention Of Every Major Program, Including Georgia

There always seems to be recruits in each and every class that go under the radar for a while, some longer than others. Then, one coach comes on a visit to their school, things get out on social media, an offer is made from a Power 5 school in response and suddenly the recruitment has caught fire.

That was the case of Ennis Rakestraw, a defensive back out of Texas, in the 2020 class that signed with Missouri over Alabama, Georgia, and host of other major programs. In the 2021 Class, it appears to be Andrew Mukuba, also a defensive back from the state of Texas, who is on the recruiting fast track.

Mukuba is a 3-Star Safety, for now, from Austin that has received a plethora of offers from college football blue-bloods and Power 5 programs over the past month. Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame and a host of others are all after the hard hitter from the Lone Star State. Georgia is also right in the thick of Mukuba's recruitment. Despite being the most recent school to officially offer Andrew, the relationship between the two parties has been growing since the first of the year.

When asked how things started to develop with Georgia, Andrew said, "It all started when Coach Nick (Williams) came by my school, we chopped it up. He was a really cool guy and he's been telling me they (Georgia) were going to offer me, they were going to get me right. Then it happened and I've been talking to Coach Warren a lot, he's a cool dude, that's my guy. Coach Nick, he's just kept it real the entire time and it's finally official now."

The magnitude of the Georgia offer was not lost on young Andrew Mukuba. He seemed to be well aware of the reputation and esteem that Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning's defense holds in the college football landscape. "I feel like they have one of the best secondaries in the SEC. The coaches are excellent at developing their players and I feel like I could go there and get a lot better than I am now. Hopefully, you go to a place light that and they can prepare me for the next level, which is the NFL," Mukuba shared.

The Coronavirus pandemic has cramped the style of Mukuba's recruitment, as it has all major prospects. Andrew had planned on using his spring break for unofficial visits and then was going to release a Top 10, with planned official visits this summer. All of this was going to be done with the intention of committing before the start of his senior season. However, the ban of both on and off-campus recruiting has slowed the pace and it's likely that timetable will not be able to be held.

At the end of the day, for Mukuba, there are a few things that are very important to him when it comes to the game of football. Competing, developing, and winning. Mukuba knows that if he does come to UGA, he'll be competing internally with some of the best defensive backs the country has to offer and that will only serve to make him better.

Andrew Mukuba's Highlights:

Having a relationship with Alabama as well, Mukuba was well aware of Georgia's hiring of Scott Cochran and, despite him not being in the strength coach role, he thinks that that will only add to Georgia's ability to develop players. "Yes sir, that was big," Mukuba replied when asked about the hiring of Cochran. "It's all about getting your body right and developing so that with what they already have in place is good. It can help get guys to the NFL, which is the goal," added Andrew.

Finally, Mukuba wants to play for championships! "I love to win, it's important to me. Georgia is a final four contender every year. I want to win and be a part of a winning program and a winning culture," remarked Mukuba. The versatile prospect alluded to the fact that Georgia was very much in play and a program that he wants to get to know more about as things get restored to normal after the curbing of the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.