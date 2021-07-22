BREAKING: Branson Robinson Makes College Decision

2022 running back Branson Robinson will be a Dawg. Robinson announced his commitment decision on Thursday afternoon. Robinson is the latest prospect to join the Bulldog’s 2022 class.

The 5’10” 220 pound running back out of Germantown High School in Madison, Mississippi is considered by recruiting experts to be one of the top running back prospects in the class. He is already drawing comparisons to former UGA great Nick Chubb for his physical running style.

Robinson’s hard-nosed running style is a product of his power and balance. Squatting over 600 pounds and benching 400 pounds as a 16-year-old, Robinson has already become famous on the recruiting trail as an athlete that lives in the weight room.

Robinson’s frame lends itself to physicality, but that doesn’t mean he lacks speed. Clocked at a 4.49 forty-yard dash, he spends his offseasons running track for Germantown.

The speed and power Robinson plays with will help him stand out in Georgia’s crowded running back room. The expected departure of seniors Zamir White and James Cook to the NFL will free up some touches for the young back, and with his skill set, he has the ability to be a fantastic player for the Dawgs.

Georgia beat out schools such as Alabama and Tennessee to land Robinson. He now becomes the 12th member of the 2022 recruiting class for the Dawgs.

Current Commits

QB, Gunner Stockton

RB, Branson Robinson

RB, Jordan James

WR, De'Nylon Morrissette

DL, Tyre West

EDGE, Darris Smith

LB, Jalon Walker

LB, CJ Washington

CB, Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S, JaCorey Thomas

S, Malaki Starks

P, Brett Thorson

Georgia looks to be done at the running back position in the class of 2022, with two players committed already. Now, Georgia will direct their attention to the rest of the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line is a problem area in this class considering they have yet to land one, and sealing the deal on their primary tight end prospect, Oscar Delp is looking to be less of a lock than in previous weeks. Wide Receiver is a spot they will need to round out as well.

