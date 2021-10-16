    • October 16, 2021
    BREAKING: Aliou Bah Decommits from Florida State

    Aliou Bah just announced his decommitment from Florida State University.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    One of the top offensive linemen in the country just announced his decommitment from Florida State University. Aliou Bah a four-star offensive tackle according to 247Sports, is no longer committed to Florida State, following his announcement Saturday evening first reported by ON3.

    The six-foot-six, 325 pound Bah, is considered the 53rd best offensive tackle in the class of 2022 and 527th prospect nationally. Back in March, before committing to Florida State Bah listed a top six of Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, and Texas A&M. 

    Despite not being in the race at the time, the IMG Academy prospect is expected to be one of the top targets on the board along the offensive line in the 2022 class for Georgia. 

    As of right now Georgia only has one offensive lineman committed to their 2022 class that currently ranks third in the country according to 247Sports. With Bah back on the board as an undecided prospect, Georgia and Matt Luke could push hard to grab their second offensive lineman for the class.

    2022 Commits:

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

