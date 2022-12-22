Skip to main content

BREAKING: Dominic Lovett Commits to Georgia

Georgia has added yet another high profile SEC transfer to its roster.

Shortly after adding Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, the Dawgs have tapped back into the transfer portal to add another big-time SEC WR transfer. This time, it's Dominic Lovett from Missouri. 

In 2022, Dominic Lovett led Missouri and finished 4th in the SEC in receiving yards with 846. Against UGA, Lovett caught 6 passes for 84 yards. His best game of the year came against South Carolina, where he caught 10 passes for 148 yards.

According to the 247Sports portal rankings, Lovett is the best available WR in the portal and the 7th best overall. Out of high school, Lovett was a 4-star recruit out of East St. Louis (Il.) and held offers from schools like Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn.

Since Lovett entered the portal, Georgia identified him as a potential addition. Intel suggests that UGA was the main player from the beginning and that never wavered.

Lovett will give UGA a great athlete at the WR spot that can play all over the field and attack at each level. When you pair him up with Rara Thomas, one could say that UGA got the best portal haul at the WR spot in the entire country. 

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

Transfers 

  • WR, Rara Thomas, Miss St. 
  • WR, Dominic Lovett, Missouri

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

10162021_MIZFB_vs_TAM_CF_081
News

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Transfer Wide Receiver

By Christian Goeckel
FVlXF_wXEAYTSZ4
News

Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
MUD_5885
News

Breaking: Rara Thomas Commits to Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
0030643-jjwf-1280x720
Recruiting

Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_19641871
News

BREAKING: Travis Hunter Makes Transfer Decision

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 8.43.09 PM
News

BREAKING: KyeRon Lindsay Enters Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 4.56.48 PM
News

Georgia Pulls Away Against Chattanooga 72-65

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_18949015
News

BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal

By Brooks Austin