Shortly after adding Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, the Dawgs have tapped back into the transfer portal to add another big-time SEC WR transfer. This time, it's Dominic Lovett from Missouri.

In 2022, Dominic Lovett led Missouri and finished 4th in the SEC in receiving yards with 846. Against UGA, Lovett caught 6 passes for 84 yards. His best game of the year came against South Carolina, where he caught 10 passes for 148 yards.

According to the 247Sports portal rankings, Lovett is the best available WR in the portal and the 7th best overall. Out of high school, Lovett was a 4-star recruit out of East St. Louis (Il.) and held offers from schools like Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn.

Since Lovett entered the portal, Georgia identified him as a potential addition. Intel suggests that UGA was the main player from the beginning and that never wavered.

Lovett will give UGA a great athlete at the WR spot that can play all over the field and attack at each level. When you pair him up with Rara Thomas, one could say that UGA got the best portal haul at the WR spot in the entire country.

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

Transfers

WR, Rara Thomas, Miss St.

WR, Dominic Lovett, Missouri

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE