BREAKING: Dominic Lovett Commits to Georgia
Shortly after adding Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, the Dawgs have tapped back into the transfer portal to add another big-time SEC WR transfer. This time, it's Dominic Lovett from Missouri.
In 2022, Dominic Lovett led Missouri and finished 4th in the SEC in receiving yards with 846. Against UGA, Lovett caught 6 passes for 84 yards. His best game of the year came against South Carolina, where he caught 10 passes for 148 yards.
According to the 247Sports portal rankings, Lovett is the best available WR in the portal and the 7th best overall. Out of high school, Lovett was a 4-star recruit out of East St. Louis (Il.) and held offers from schools like Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn.
Since Lovett entered the portal, Georgia identified him as a potential addition. Intel suggests that UGA was the main player from the beginning and that never wavered.
Lovett will give UGA a great athlete at the WR spot that can play all over the field and attack at each level. When you pair him up with Rara Thomas, one could say that UGA got the best portal haul at the WR spot in the entire country.
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.
Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.
Read More
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Raymond Cottrell, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
Transfers
- WR, Rara Thomas, Miss St.
- WR, Dominic Lovett, Missouri
