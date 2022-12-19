The Georgia Bulldogs won their 8th game of this season in Atlanta tonight after taking down the Notre Dame fighting Irish 77-62. The Bulldogs were in control for much of the 2nd half, despite being outshot significantly from behind the arc.

The first half saw multiple lead changes as neither was able to gain a lead larger than 6 points. The 2 teams both shot over 50% from the field, pulled down over 14 rebounds, and each had 7 assists as well. Although most of the 1st half stat lines were even, Notre Dame's 9 turnovers and numerous fouls aided the Dawgs to a 41-36 at the half.

Although the Bulldogs took relatively excellent care of the ball and committed far less fouls than the Irish, Notre Dame's 3 point shooting was the achilles heel for the Georgia defense as the Irish's impressive 47.8% shooting behind the arc was able to keep them within striking distance for much of the game.

The 2nd half saw the Bulldogs heat up, while the Irish cooled off significantly. Georgia opened the half completing 4 of their first 5 shots as their lead grew to as large as 18 points. Georgia led for the remainder of the 2nd half and was able to coast to a double-digit victory.

Nate Laszewski was the leading scorer for the Irish with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and shot 70% from the field. He was 1 of 3 Irish starters to score over 10 points. Despite Laszewski's valiant effort. His team's 15 turnovers and 18 fouls proved to be lethal to Notre Dame's hopes of winning.

The Bulldogs were led by center Braelen Bridges who finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Bridges was 1 of 4 players to finish with over 10 points for the Bulldogs. Both Braelen Bridges and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe completed 100% of their shots for Georgia.

The Bulldogs will be back in Athens this Wednesday to take on the Chattanooga Mocs. This will kick off a 3 game home stretch which includes the beginning of SEC play against Auburn on January 4th.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE