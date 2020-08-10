Brock Bowers has announced his intentions to attend the University of Georgia and play for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

Bowers was as highly coveted as any prospect for Georgia in the 2021 class. The 6'3" 225 pound tight end from Napa, California is as dynamic as they come. The 4-Star displays both physicality and athleticism in his style of play. Napa High School is creative in how they get the ball in Bowers's hands. The newest UGA commit runs the ball extremely well after the catch and has plenty of speed to make the defense pay for a missed tackle.

Bowers had originally planned on taking more visits before making his decision. However, Coach Todd Hartley, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and the Georgia staff have been recruiting Bowers extremely hard for some time now and must have convinced him that Athens was the place to be. In previous interviews with Dawgs Daily the California native acknowledged that Georgia stood out amongst the rest of his suitors by how relentless and genuine they have been in their recruitment of him.

Original Photo - Permission of use granted by - Don Lex (Luckyduckimages.com)

Bowers also shared with Dawgs Daily what the most important factor in his recruitment was going to be. "It's just the relationship that I have with the coach that I'm going to spend the most time with. I feel that's really important" said Bowers. For UGA that would be the aforementioned Tight Ends Coach Todd Hartley. When asked about that relationship, Bowers told us that, "It's been good. We text almost every day and call once or twice a week. He's a really good guy." Bowers also wants to go somewhere that is in need of a tight end and to have the ability to showcase his skills early on. Bowers indicated that the opportunity to do was being pitched to him by Hartley and the Georgia staff.

This marks the second straight year that Todd Hartley has gone out west and pulled in an unbelievably athletic tight end to the Georgia program. Bowers will be set to team up with Darnell Washington next year. With these two in Athens, the tight end position looks to be in great shape over the next 3 years to 4 years.

