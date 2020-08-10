DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Brock Bowers Commits to Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Brock Bowers has announced his intentions to attend the University of Georgia and play for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

Bowers was as highly coveted as any prospect for Georgia in the 2021 class. The 6'3" 225 pound tight end from Napa, California is as dynamic as they come. The 4-Star displays both physicality and athleticism in his style of play. Napa High School is creative in how they get the ball in Bowers's hands. The newest UGA commit runs the ball extremely well after the catch and has plenty of speed to make the defense pay for a missed tackle.

Bowers had originally planned on taking more visits before making his decision. However, Coach Todd Hartley, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and the Georgia staff have been recruiting Bowers extremely hard for some time now and must have convinced him that Athens was the place to be. In previous interviews with Dawgs Daily the California native acknowledged that Georgia stood out amongst the rest of his suitors by how relentless and genuine they have been in their recruitment of him. 

BBowers
Original Photo - Permission of use granted by - Don Lex (Luckyduckimages.com) 

Bowers also shared with Dawgs Daily what the most important factor in his recruitment was going to be. "It's just the relationship that I have with the coach that I'm going to spend the most time with. I feel that's really important" said Bowers. For UGA that would be the aforementioned Tight Ends Coach Todd Hartley. When asked about that relationship, Bowers told us that, "It's been good. We text almost every day and call once or twice a week. He's a really good guy." Bowers also wants to go somewhere that is in need of a tight end and to have the ability to showcase his skills early on. Bowers indicated that the opportunity to do was being pitched to him by Hartley and the Georgia staff.

This marks the second straight year that Todd Hartley has gone out west and pulled in an unbelievably athletic tight end to the Georgia program. Bowers will be set to team up with Darnell Washington next year. With these two in Athens, the tight end position looks to be in great shape over the next 3 years to 4 years.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

That man Todd Hartley is something else

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

REPORT: Big Ten Pulls the Plug, Postpones Season to Spring

The Big Ten has reportedly cancelled their 2020 fall football season with hopes of moving the season to the spring. The Detroit Free Press was the first to report.

Brooks Austin

2021 Cornerback Says Things Are Serious with Georgia Football

2021 cornerback and Georgia native Javon Bullard has a strong bond with the UGA coaching staff. According to Bullard, things are serious between he and UGA Football.

BGilmer18

College Football Players Across Power-5 Form Union to Save Season

College Football stars across the country have come together to attempt to save their 2020 season amidst rumors of Power 5 conferences potentially postponing.

Brooks Austin

LIVE: Eight Former Georgia Bulldogs Make Cut at 2020 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is one of four major golf events during the calendar year and eight former Georgia Bulldogs made the cut this weekend.

Brooks Austin

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Names Final Five

Malcom Johnson Jr, the fastest football player in 2021 has named his final five schools. Georgia makes the cut.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

What Would a Spring College Football Season Look Like?

As the Mid Atlantic Conference cancels their fall sports seasons, college football being played in the spring seems more likely. Here's what that looks like.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Schedule Announced - Will Add Arkansas and Miss St.

Georgia's two additional crossover games have been announced by the SEC. They will now add Arkansas and Miss St. to the 2020 schedule.

Brooks Austin

DeAndre Baker Charged with 4 Counts of Armed Robbery

former Georgia Bulldogs, DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz.

Brooks Austin

Who Could be Next to Commit to Georgia?

Georgia has 11 commits in the 2021 class, today we look at who could be next to commit to Georgia, and just how long it's going to take.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football Great, Tim Worley Arrested for Assault on a Female

Tim Worley spent three seasons playing for Georgia in the late 1980's. Thursday morning he was arrested for assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

Brooks Austin