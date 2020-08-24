SI.com
Brock Vandagriff Becoming An Invaluable Piece of 2021 Class for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Getting recruits to Athens to see the city, feel the environment, and hang out around the culture of the football program has become an invaluable piece of the pitch from Kirby Smart and his staff. 

So, what do you do when a pandemic hits and all visits must be initiate and done on the player's behalf? Well, you send your current commits out on the trail to play host. 

That's exactly what's happened with Georgia's SI All-American, Brock Vandagriff. Vandagriff lives just miles from campus and has been playing host to some of the nation's top prospects. Dawgs Daily on SI.com can confirm that the latest batch of future collegiate stars, Terrion Arnold, Maason Smith, and Korey Foreman were in town this weekend to get a feel for Athens. 

This isn't the first time Vandagriff has played host either. James Williams was in Athens prior to his commitment to Miami. Amarius Mims has been up to the Classic City several times with Vandagriff as well. 

One source close to the program told Dawgs Daily that "Coach Smart always says that your players are your best recruiters" and during a time like this, that sentiment could not be any truer. 

Vandagriff committed to Georgia back on January 21st of this year and since then he's played a pivotal role in landing fellow commits like Brock Bowers, Chaz Chambliss, Micah Morris, and many others. Now, he's got his eyes set on some of the nation's top talent. 

Korey Foreman came in at No. 4 on the inaugural SI99. Amarius Mims landed at No. 13 on the list. Maason Smith at No. 36, with Terrion Arnold coming in at No. 41. If Georgia lands any of those four players it's going to be largely in part to the salesman job that Vandagriff has taken over. 

The possible future leader of the Georgia program has taken the reigns of his own recruiting class in the midst of an unprecedented time period and could be solely responsible for saving the 2021 recruiting cycle when recruits aren't allowed to do anything but see the town. 

A town that Vandagriff has known and loved for quite some time. 

