Brock Vandagriff Says the Clear Leader is Georgia

Brock Vandagriff is currently the highest-rated quarterback in the class of 2021 and he happens to live just 20 minutes away from the University of Georgia campus. Vandagriff, who grew up a diehard Dawg fan, has always dreamed of playing for his local school.

Georgia is pursuing multiple top quarterbacks in the class of 2021 as the current quarterback room could look totally different by the fall of 2021. Vandagriff and Caleb Williams seem to be the two guys the Dawgs are pursuing harder than anyone else.

Vandagriff was an Oklahoma commit as recent as the first of the year, and he re-opened his recruitment due to the realization that he wasn't comfortable going that far away.

Vandagriff says playing at home is one of the most important things when it comes to making his decision. He also doesn't have any concerns about whatever the system is going to be at Georgia with the coaching turnover.

“It is one of the top priorities. I believe I will fit in whatever system I go to.”

Vandagriff’s game is eerily similar to that of current Denver Bronco Drew Lock. Although Vandagriff does not possess the strongest arm in his class, he has shown the ability to make virtually every throw in the book and do so from any platform on the field. A skill that has become invaluable in the modern game of football.

In addition to being an elite pocket passer, Vandagriff has shown that he is more than capable as a runner. As a sophomore at Prince Avenue Christian School, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging an outrageous 7.7 yards per carry.

Vandagriff is in Athens this weekend for his second visit since April of last year. In addition to this, he also tells Bulldog Maven that Georgia is the clear leader in his recruitment as it stands right now.

Vandagriff could even be a guy to put on commitment watch as he visits with Kirby Smart and the staff this weekend.

