Broderick Jones Signs With Georgia

Brooks Austin

Broderick Jones has been a centerpiece in the 2020 cycle since even before his commitment to the University of Georgia back in April of 2018 in his Sophomore season. And despite a late push by the Auburn Tigers, UGA secured the 5-Star offensive tackle. 

Today, Broderick Jones has officially signed his Letter of Intent to play football for the Georgia Bulldogs. Jones is one of two 5-star offensive tackles in the 2020 class and he joins Tate Ratledge as an official signee in this cycle. The pair of tackles are the highest-ranked duo in the 2020 class. 

In fact, Wisconsin is the only school with two signees in the Top-10 tackles list according to 247sports.com.

Jones' recruitment process was fairly quiet, and though he took a visit to Illinois and a few others, his subsequent canceling of an official visit to Auburn this past weekend all but sealed the deal for the Dawgs. 

As a prospect, they don't make them much more athletic at the tackle position and some believe that Jones' commitment to Georgia may have required some type of guarantee that he will have an opportunity to fight for playing time early on in his Georgia career. 

I personally think he's raw as a prospect, and despite still being one of the nation's top tackles, he still has quite a bit of room to grow. Which quite honestly, is frightening when you think about what could be. This is a young man that has the opportunity to be a future first-round pick if he continues to develop at the tackle position. 

(Here's a look at Broderick Jones' highlight film)

Jones has only played the tackle position for a couple of seasons and still has room to grow, but he's going to walk onto campus in Athens as one of the more talented offensive linemen on the roster. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

