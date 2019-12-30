BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Tate Ratledge Talks Sam Pittman's Departure and Matt Luke Hire

DJ Cadden

The past month has been a whirlwind for the Georgia 2020 recruiting class, especially along the offensive line.

It's easy to understand how all of those who committed to the University of Georgia under Sam Pittman would have a moment of concern about their future, no matter how brief. (And it was brief, as Kirby Smart went out and hired Matt Luke in as little as 48 hours.)

Among those players who had developed a very tight relationship with Pittman is five-star tackle Tate Ratledge. Pittman had recruited Ratledge for almost four years prior to his commitment in May.

“We had a great relationship. My relationship with him was better than any other coach I had talked to. We have still talked a little since he left.”

Following Pittman’s departure to Arkansas, many speculated that Ratledge would consider de-committing or flipping his commitment elsewhere. Ratledge promptly shut down the rumors with a tweet featuring a picture with Georgia legend Herschel Walker.

Ratledge is a big fan of the new offensive line coaching hire. Luke actually recruited Ratledge while he was at Ole Miss.

“I like him a lot. Our relationship got better faster than any other coach I have ever been around.”

Ratledge, now officially a Bulldog having signed during the early signing period, is an extremely athletic offensive tackle. A former tight end, his lateral quickness is elite for a tackle his size. 

Ratledge has a similar positional path as fellow commit of the 2020 class in Broderick Jones. Two elite athletes that are 6'6 or up. Two athletes that have played defensive end, tight end, and tackle all at a Division 1 level.

The only difference, Ratledge has turned in his LOI. Though, things are looking up for Georgia's chances to keep Jones' commitment headed into February's national signing day. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 5-star QB, Caleb Williams Updates his Recruitment

DJ Cadden

Caleb Williams is one of five 5-star quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He updates his recruitment and talks Georgia's chances to land the dual-threat QB.

Georgia Basketball Looks to Continue Home Win Streak Against Austin Peay

Brent Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Austin Peay Governors at 7:00 PM in Stegeman Coliseum.

Azeez Ojulari Appreciates How He's Gotten to Where He Is, Excited for Future

Blayne Gilmer

Azeez Ojulari showed promise in the Sugar Bowl a year ago. Now a captain of the team, he is appreciative of the process to get to where he is and is excited for the future.

Jake Fromm Talks NFL Draft, Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm answered questions about whether he'll enter the NFL Draft and Georgia's Sugar Bowl matchup with Baylor.

Monty Rice talks Sugar Bowl and Georgia Defense

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice spoke to the media today prior to the Sugar Bowl and he made it clear that this Georgia Bulldogs football team is focused on the task at hand.

Georgia Safety, Richard LeCounte Talks NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Junior Safety, Richard LeCounte spoke to the media today and was asked about his upcoming decision of whether or not to enter the NFL Draft.

Dan Lanning Talks No Name Defense and J.R. Reed prior to Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Dan Lanning spoke to the media today in New Orleans prior to the Sugar Bowl. He talked about the no name defense and what it will be like to play without J.R. Reed

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Set to Play Without Tyler Clark and Brian Herrien

Brooks Austin

The Bulldogs are set to take on the seventh-ranked Baylor Bears in this year's edition of the Sugar Bowl without two seniors, Tyler Calrk and Brian Herrien.

Monty Rice & Charlie Woerner Talk Sugar Bowl, Keeping Focus, and Young Guys

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Charlie Woerner spoke to the media today about what it means to play in the Sugar Bowl and keeping their focus on those that are playing.

Georgia Football: Who Will need To Step Up for the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

The Georgia football team is without five starters, and two more key role players. So, who will need to step up in the Sugar Bowl for Kirby Smart's squad?