Tate Ratledge Talks Sam Pittman's Departure and Matt Luke Hire

The past month has been a whirlwind for the Georgia 2020 recruiting class, especially along the offensive line.

It's easy to understand how all of those who committed to the University of Georgia under Sam Pittman would have a moment of concern about their future, no matter how brief. (And it was brief, as Kirby Smart went out and hired Matt Luke in as little as 48 hours.)

Among those players who had developed a very tight relationship with Pittman is five-star tackle Tate Ratledge. Pittman had recruited Ratledge for almost four years prior to his commitment in May.

“We had a great relationship. My relationship with him was better than any other coach I had talked to. We have still talked a little since he left.”

Following Pittman’s departure to Arkansas, many speculated that Ratledge would consider de-committing or flipping his commitment elsewhere. Ratledge promptly shut down the rumors with a tweet featuring a picture with Georgia legend Herschel Walker.

Ratledge is a big fan of the new offensive line coaching hire. Luke actually recruited Ratledge while he was at Ole Miss.

“I like him a lot. Our relationship got better faster than any other coach I have ever been around.”

Ratledge, now officially a Bulldog having signed during the early signing period, is an extremely athletic offensive tackle. A former tight end, his lateral quickness is elite for a tackle his size.

Ratledge has a similar positional path as fellow commit of the 2020 class in Broderick Jones. Two elite athletes that are 6'6 or up. Two athletes that have played defensive end, tight end, and tackle all at a Division 1 level.

The only difference, Ratledge has turned in his LOI. Though, things are looking up for Georgia's chances to keep Jones' commitment headed into February's national signing day.

