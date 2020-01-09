BulldogMaven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Broderick Jones Updates Official Visits List, Adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas

Brooks Austin

Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April of his sophomore year at Lithonia High, and despite never officially wavering from his commitment to the Bulldogs there is still a chance Jones goes elsewhere come National Signing Day in February. 

We just recently updated Jones' recruitment with the news that Auburn's offensive line coach, J.B. Grimes stepped down just 48 hours ago. Now, Jones has updated his official visits list and will be taking a trip to see Sam Pittman up at Arkansas. 

Broderick Jones has also been on the record with the fact that the race between Georgia and Auburn has been as close to 50/50 as recently as the Under Armour All-American game. So, now with Arkansas in the mix, things get even cloudier. 

You can't help but understand that with the dead period lasting until next week, and Georgia and Auburn now with coaches that he really hasn't spoken to much, that he would want to see a familiar face during this visiting process.  

And for all you know, Pittman may tell Broderick Jones the same thing he told Tate Ratledge which was to stay at Georgia because it was where he needed to be. (Per Rusty Mansell, 247sports) 

However, you can't rule out the Pitt boss, he's as good as they get in the recruiting industry and Jones knows that Pittman can develop him into the NFL tackle that he has the capabilities to be. 

It sounds crazy to say this, but even as a 5-star, and the nation's 2nd ranked offensive tackle, Jones could still get much better. He's only played the position for a couple of seasons and having a great coach at the next level is going to paramount to him reaching the ultimate ceiling that his talents provide. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

Huge for the Razorbacks to even get him on campus! Shows the powerful relationships that Pittman builds with recruits

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

Brooks Austin

With a decision having to be made by January 17th, Jake Fromm is up against a ticking clock. Here's the latest update on the junior QB's NFL Draft decision.

Cade Mays Transfer Opens the Door for a Young Tackle at Georgia

Brooks Austin

Cade Mays entered Georgia as a 5-star tackle, and was likely going to get his first crack at starting there this year, but his transfer opens the door for a young tackle.

Monty Rice Officially to Return to Georgia for His Senior Season

Blayne Gilmer

Monty Rice has become a humble, yet unquestioned leader for Kirby Smart's defense. The Bulldog's leading tackler is likely to return for his Senior season.

Zach Evans Recruitment Re-Opens as Georgia Releases Him From his LOI

Blayne Gilmer

The Zach Evans saga has officially rebegun as his recruitment is re-opened amid Georgia releasing the 5-star back from his LOI.

Jake Fromm's Best Fit If He Declares for the 2020 NFL Draft

Blayne Gilmer

Should Jake Fromm decide to skip his Senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL draft, there are some really nice fits for the Georgia quarterback at the next level.

Arian Smith Could Be the Key to An Explosive Georgia Offense

Blayne Gilmer

Speed. You can't teach it and it changes games in college football! Arian Smith has world-class speed that could be the key to an explosive Georgia offense.

Georgia Lineman Cade Mays Enters the Transfer Portal

Brooks Austin

The Georgia faithful's rough day has gotten even worse. Moments after Jake Fromm makes his decision, reports are Cade Mays has entered the Transfer Portal.

Jake Fromm Will Enter the 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

It's been the talk for the better part of the last calendar year and we have our answer. Jake Fromm will enter the 2020 NFL and forgo his senior season.

Jake Fromm off to the NFL Draft, What's the Future at QB for Georgia?

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm started 42 consecutive football games for Georgia. Now, with him off to the NFL Draft what's the future of the QB position at Georgia.

Georgia Bulldog Legend, Richard Seymour is a Finalist for Hall of Fame

Jordan Jackson

Former Georgia Bulldog, Richard Seymour has been announced a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2020. Now, he's just one step away from NFL Legend.