Broderick Jones Updates Official Visits List, Adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas

Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April of his sophomore year at Lithonia High, and despite never officially wavering from his commitment to the Bulldogs there is still a chance Jones goes elsewhere come National Signing Day in February.

We just recently updated Jones' recruitment with the news that Auburn's offensive line coach, J.B. Grimes stepped down just 48 hours ago. Now, Jones has updated his official visits list and will be taking a trip to see Sam Pittman up at Arkansas.

Broderick Jones has also been on the record with the fact that the race between Georgia and Auburn has been as close to 50/50 as recently as the Under Armour All-American game. So, now with Arkansas in the mix, things get even cloudier.

You can't help but understand that with the dead period lasting until next week, and Georgia and Auburn now with coaches that he really hasn't spoken to much, that he would want to see a familiar face during this visiting process.

And for all you know, Pittman may tell Broderick Jones the same thing he told Tate Ratledge which was to stay at Georgia because it was where he needed to be. (Per Rusty Mansell, 247sports)

However, you can't rule out the Pitt boss, he's as good as they get in the recruiting industry and Jones knows that Pittman can develop him into the NFL tackle that he has the capabilities to be.

It sounds crazy to say this, but even as a 5-star, and the nation's 2nd ranked offensive tackle, Jones could still get much better. He's only played the position for a couple of seasons and having a great coach at the next level is going to paramount to him reaching the ultimate ceiling that his talents provide.

