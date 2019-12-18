Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Carson Beck

Carson Beck has been committed to the Bulldogs for longer than anyone else in the 2020 class, with the only exception being Nazir Stackhouse. He made good on that commitment after officially sending in his Letter of Intent earlier this morning.

Beck joins D’Wan Mathis, Nathan Priestley, Jake Fromm, Stetson Bennett, John Seter, and Jes Sutherland as the guys who could potentially make up the Dawgs’ quarterback room in 2020.

Though, assuming Jake Fromm leaves, the race to be the starter in 2020 will be one of the most hotly contested races in the country leading into next season. Beck should be right in the thick of said race for the role.

Beck has proven to be a top-tier athlete across the board, as he was a former SEC baseball prospect and also has a history on the AAU basketball circuit. Mechanically speaking, he has a very strong arm and plays well within the pocket.

Standing at 6’4” 226 pounds, he fits the prototypical mold for a pro-style quarterback. He reads through his progressions beautifully and can hit his receivers in stride with nearly perfect precision. He has also shown the ability to throw on the run and make some of the toughest throws possible.

On top of this, he has shown to be a physical runner when he needs to scramble. His fiery competitiveness is unmatched by most quarterbacks, which should bode well if he hopes to start for the Bulldogs next year.

One area of his game that could use a good amount of improvement is Beck’s deep ball, He has shown flashes where he can consistently make beautiful deep throws, but has also had stretches where he has had noticeable struggles when airing the ball out.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

