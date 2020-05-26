DawgsDaily
Chaz Chambliss Commits to Georgia Football

BGilmer18

The 2021 recruiting class for Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs has added yet another highly coveted in-state product in Carrollton native Chaz Chambliss. Today Chambliss announced his commitment to UGA.

The commitment of Chambliss is the result of a long, well established relationship between the 4-Star outside linebacker and Georgia. The Dawgs offered Chambliss a scholarship back when he was still a freshman in high school and since that point in time, Dan Lanning and company have kept close tabs on Chambliss. In a recently interview with the now committed prospect, Chambliss told Dawgs Daily on SI.com, "It started my freshman year. They offered me in the spring of my freshman year and it's just been building ever since. I've been continuing to build a relationship with Coach Lanning and Coach Smart."

Chambliss also told Dawgs Daily that for quite a while now he's been in contact with multiple coaches from Georgia every single day. So it's clear that this commitment has been building for a while. When asked back in late April what the determining factor in his high profile recruitment would be, the laid back linebacker that enjoys hunting and fishing away from the grid iron answered, "It's just going to come down to who is most interested in me as a player and person throughout this process, and it can be a long process over time. Once we are able to go on visits, I'm going to take my officials and narrow things down and if it feels right somewhere, I'll commit."

Obviously, Athens feels right despite not getting to take that additional visit due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the moratorium placed on on-campus recruiting.

In Chambliss, the Dawgs are getting a somewhat of an old-school, throwback type player. Chambliss arrives to the football with bad intentions. He is a very sure tackler and really uses his lower half to run through would be blockers and also explode through tackles. Chambliss plain and simply plays the game with a nasty streak that as a defensive coach you love. Time and again on his film you'll see Chambliss relentlessly pursing the football, as often times opponents of Carrollton High School attempt to run away from the 4-Star prospect, and you can see the desire and determination he's running with as he approaches the ball carrier.

Between his hard-nosed style of play, his laid back, easy-going personality off the field and his longtime relationship with the Georgia coaching staff, Chaz Chambliss has all the makings of a Damn Good Dawg.

