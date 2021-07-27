Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment.

Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the four-star defensive lineman as a priority target in the 2022 class, especially the home state school of Georgia, after the Dawgs missed on Miller's friend and one of the top linemen in the class, Mykel Williams.

Georgia's perception of Miller changed over the offseason; they started to realize what kind of talent and potential the Ellenwood, Georgia native brought to the table.

Over the past few months, Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott has been sure to prioritize Miller and make it known that the Bulldogs want him the class.

With Miller's friend, Mykel Williams, another Peach State product already committed to USC, it makes you wonder how big of a threat the Trojans are in this recruitment. If Miller wants to play with his friend, it would mean the Trojans are in prime position to snatch another top talent out of the Peach State.

