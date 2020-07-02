CJ Washington Is Tremendously Important to the Class of 2022 for Georgia Football

CJ Washington has narrowed down his recruitment to three schools. The 2022 4-Star Athlete projects as an edge defender at the next level and Georgia, Tennessee, and LSU are the schools remaining in his decision making process.

Washington would be a cornerstone type piece for the Bulldogs in the class of 2022 should he end up going with Georgia. Not only are edge rushers a premier position in the pass happy world that we live in today, but Washington has the feel and the make up of a young man that is as strong mentally, and as mature, as he is physically gifted.

Washington is a native of Cedartown, Georgia. If that town rings a bell, it should. It's also the hometown of former Georgia Bulldog great and current Pro Bowl running back for the Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb. Like Chubb, Washington is extremely strong, especially in his lower half and runs the football for the Cedartown Bulldogs with tremendous power and explosiveness. Oh, and perhaps inspired by the for Cedartown legend, the current main man for the west Georgia high school dons the number 27 that Chubb wore at Georgia.

Even though his ability with the ball in his hands is impressive, seeing his 6'2" 220 pound frame repeatedly take the edge and elude would be blockers on his way to the quarterback is even more impressive. With legit 4.5 speed and a bench press north of 320, Washington can be both a relentless pursuer of a quarterback or ball carrier and a stone cold edge setter against run plays his direction. It's no wonder than Dan Lanning and company are so high on the Cedartown Bulldog. He's got an incredible skill set and he's yet to enter his junior year of high school.

If Georgia is able to land Washington, they would have two players in the class of 2022 that are both in-state products that have both intimated that Georgia is their "dream school" in he and Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Not only is that continuing a strong trend for the Dawgs in terms of landing Peach state products. We at Dawgs Daily on SI.com have talked to several 2022 prospects, especially on the defensive side, and they all know who CJ Washington is and how big it would be for him, Georgia, and the Dawgs' 2022 class to secure his commitment.

CJ Washington is a freak athlete, a great young man, and he appears to be set to make a college decision sooner rather than later.

