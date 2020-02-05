BulldogMaven
Daijun Edwards Officially Signs Georgia

Brooks Austin

A lot of questions have surrounded the 2020 RB situation at the University of Georgia. 

Kendall Milton has been a guarantee essentially since the moment he committed back in July, but as for whether or not a second back would join him in the class? Well, that question was answered when Daijun Edwards, the four-star RB from Colquitt County, Ga., committed to play his college ball for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Edwards committing, and now signing, put an end to the Zach Evans saga at the University of Georgia and now the Dawgs can rest assured of their depth in the backfield with five scholarship running backs. Daijun is an extremely versatile back and will fit nicely in the offense of new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Daijun Edwards chose the in-state Bulldogs over Florida State and several others. Though Smart and the Georgia staff—most notably Dell McGhee—continued to recruit other running backs in this class, they stayed in constant contact with Edwards. That included a recent in-home visit from the head coach himself. Edwards had been a Georgia target dating back all the way to the end of his Freshman year at CCHS.

Edwards being paired with Kendall Milton is a rather dynamic duo of strong backs. And the pairing of an in-state star with an out-of-state recruit such as this is similar to the situation with a recent pair of great Georgia running backs. Do the names Sony Michel and Nick Chubb sound familiar? 

No. 1-2
TommyE1
TommyE1

I like it,Go DAWGS

Tdawg5960
Tdawg5960

Still want Evan's to be a Dawg! This feeling won't subside.

