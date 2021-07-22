Where Will Dani Dennis-Sutton Commit?

Thursday looks to be a massive day on the recruiting trail for Georgia, as two of their top target, Branson Robinson and Dani Dennis-Sutton are set to commit.

As the summer comes to a close and Georgia looks towards a highly anticipated 2021 football season, Georgia fans have plenty to look forward to on the football field.

Though season aside, that's only a portion of college football — albeit the primary portion of the sport. The other main ingredient to success on Saturdays is recruiting, and recruiting never stops.

Thursday looks to be a massive day on the recruiting trail for Georgia, as two of their top target, RB Branson Robinson and EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton are set to commit.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, according to sources, is the top remaining target on Georgia's board at the EDGE rushing position, and he will announce his commitment decision at 5 PM on CBSSports HQ.

With a final three of Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama, we review where each school stands with the elite recruit.

Georgia

Georgia made it clear where Dennis-Sutton stood on their board, they made him a priority early on in this recruitment process and pursued him vehemently. Georgia got the first crack at the EDGE rusher from Baltimore, Maryland and according to sources did an excellent job on the visit conveying to the young prospect that Athens was the place for him.

With Adam Anderson entering his final season of college football, and Nolan Smith entering his junior season, the outside linebacker position at Georgia is set to thin in terms of numbers in the near future. So, early playing time is certainly available.

Alabama

Alabama is Alabama. It's something you'll hear repeated from just about every recruit that is being pursued by the Crimson Tide. Their record speaks for itself not only from a national title standpoint but their NFL development, particularly along their defensive front, is unmatched. Any time Alabama is a finalist in a recruitment like this one, they certainly have a shot.

Penn State

16. The number of players on the Penn State roster from the state of Maryland, where Dennis-Sutton resides. They have a track record of not only dominating the state of Maryland but particularly McDonough School just Northwest of Baltimore. They have four players on their active roster that are an alumnus of Dennis-Sutton's high school.

For the longest time, it appeared that Georgia was the leader here, but as the recruitment nears a decision point, Penn State has not only caught the Dawgs but seemingly taken over at this point.

